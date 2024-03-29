Port Mourant lights up as trial match gets underway

Latest update March 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 29, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Under-19 50-Over trial match played Wednesday at the Port Mourant Ground featured a number of top individual performances as players look to make a statement ahead of final selection.
After winning the toss, Matthew Pottaya XI elected to bat and posted 239 for 9 in 50 overs, led by a string of scores from the likes of; Damian Cecil (83), Avishkar Persaud (43), Rashad Gaffur (20), Matthew Pottaya (20).
Khemraj Tika grabbed 3-23 from 6 overs while Okazie Boyce chipped in with 2-32 bowling for Algoo XI. In reply, Sanjay Algoo XI finished on 204 all out in 34.4 overs with Justin Doobay (43), Kevin Kisten (38) and Salim Khan (28) leading their batting.
Afraz Budhoo 2-17, Devon Wharton 2-18, Collis Harcourt 2-23 and Micah Amsterdam 2-24 were the primary wicket-takers for Pottaya’s XI.
Meanwhile, the BCB/Orvin Mangru Contracting Company U19 Inter-Club cricket competition has reached the semifinal stage. The two semi finals are set to be played on Wednesday April 3rd.
Semi-final 1 will feature Port Mourant Community Centre playing Tucber Park at Port Mourant from 9.30 am.
Meanwhile, the second semi-final between Rose Hall Community Centre and Albion Community Centre will be played at Rose Hall, Canje; with both matches starting at 9.30h.
