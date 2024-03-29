Latest update March 29th, 2024 12:59 AM

Khan, Griffith scythe through defending Champs, as Guyana surge to 9-wicket win

Mar 29, 2024

Guyana U15 pacer Arif Khan bowled his team to victory during Thursday’s second round.

2024 CWI Rising Stars U-15 Championships…

Guyana vs. Trinidad & Tobago

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana made light work of defending champs Trinidad & Tobago, who suffered a huge 9-wicket loss yesterday at the Coolidge Cricket Club Ground when play resumed across Antigua, after the opening round was washed out.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first didn’t play out well for Trinidad, as a hostile Guyana shot them down for just 83 in 24.2 overs. Vice-Captain Zakariyya Mohammed top-scored with 24 as he watched teammates fall around him, as Shaun Ramthahal (12) and Ra’ed Ali Khan (12) tried to help.

Spinner Gilbert Griffith ended with 3 scalps as he shared 8 wickets alongside his fast-bowling partner.

Trinidad’s demise came courtesy of some clinical bowling by the Guyanese, led by fast-bowler Arif Khan; who snapped up 5-18 from 6 overs. Spinner Gilbert Griffith who returned 3-19 from 6 overs and a wicket each from Brandon Henry (1-3) and Darvir Seegobin (1-0) helped keep the Trinis at bay.

Guyana then strolled to their target, ending on 84-1, needing just 18.4 overs to complete a commanding chase. Opener Parmeshwar Ram was the anchor of the innings; with 37 not out with 6 fours, while Vice-captain Emmanuel Lewis ended on 31*off 24 (5×4), after losing their only wicket in opener Justin Dowlin for 7.

Guyana will face Jamaica in the next round on Saturday March 30.

