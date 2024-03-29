“Gunbutt” shot in foot

Kaieteur News – Calvin Johnson also called “Gunbutt” is currently hospitalised, nursing two gunshot wounds in the foot after he was attacked Wednesday night in Warlock, West Ruimveldt.

The man was attacked by five men, two of whom were armed with handguns around 20:30hrs on Wednesday. Police said that, “investigations revealed that the victim was in the Warlock area when his 14-year-old stepson informed him that some boys in the area took advantage of him. As such, Johnson approached the five young men his stepson told him about, and while Johnson was finding out what happened between his stepson and the boys, he observed two men approaching him, both armed with handguns.”

About three shots were discharged in Johnson’s direction, two of which hit him in the ankle. Luckily, he managed to escape without further injuries. He was rescued by public spirited citizens and transported to the hospital, where he was seen by a doctor on duty. His condition is regarded as stable. Police are looking for the suspects as investigations continue.