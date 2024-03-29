GCOS provides financial support to Carifta Athletes

Latest update March 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Committee of Service (GCOS) once again demonstrates its unwavering dedication to supporting athletes across the nation, this time extending financial assistance to the 2024 Carifta teams heading to Grenada.
As a non-profit organisation, the Guyana Committee of Service has been a steadfast ally to young athletes in their pursuit of dreams. Their recent donation adds to a legacy of support, which includes providing over 700 pairs of running shoes to athletes in the past year alone.
In a significant gesture, Leslie Black, an executive member of the GCOS, presented a generous contribution to James Cole, the General Secretary of the Athletics Association of Guyana, to help cover any additional costs associated with the upcoming games in Grenada. Reflecting on the importance of such donations, Black emphasized his personal connection as a former athlete, understanding the challenges faced by young and aspiring sportsmen and women.
Black highlighted the organisation’s longstanding commitment to assisting athletes across various disciplines, with a particular focus on athletics. He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in facilitating this timely donation, extending special appreciation to Joseph Ramkumar of Payless Variety Store for his support.
This latest act of generosity from the Guyana Committee of Service underscores their ongoing dedication to nurturing sporting talent and promoting excellence within the nation’s athletic community.
