Forde to challenge Norton for PNCR leadership

Kaieteur News – Central Executive Member of the People National Congress Reform (PNCR) and Attorney-at-Law, Roysdale Forde, SC has announced his bid to run for the leadership of the party.

Forde will be challenging the incumbent Aubrey Norton. Forde made this announcement at a press conference held on Thursday even as the party is gearing for biennial congress which is scheduled to be held on or before August 31, 2024. Forde said that he believes that he has the support and experience to lead the party to victory at the next national elections slated for next year. “The actions we take and decisions we make over the next few months, should not be taken lightly, and it is for this reason that I am here today. I stand before you with a great sense of purpose and resoluteness; a purpose to be part of a much needed process of change and a resoluteness to work tirelessly with every member of the PNCR to make that a reality,” said Forde.

According to Forde, supporters of the coalition who are demanding an approach that not only holds the People’s Progressive Party accountable but also an approach that imbues hope in the hearts and minds of Guyanese throughout the length and breadth of Guyana, have called on him to run for leadership. As such he said he is making himself available for nomination to contest for the position of leader of the People’s National Congress Reform when Congress is officially announced.

The lawyer also stressed on the need for regrouping and rebuilding the party. “Regrouping is a crucial aspect of our party’s political endeavor not just as a political strategy, but as a testament to our collective strength and resilience as a party. The PNCR has a rich history and a diverse array of perspectives that make us strong,” explained Forde.

He noted that “It’s no secret that political parties face a myriad of challenges both internally and externally. And our party is not exempted from challenges.” However, the PNC/R member said it is during challenging times and moments of uncertainty that the party must refocus our energies and realign its priorities.

Forde said, “Refocusing for us means recommitting ourselves to the core values and principles that bind and keep us together. It means putting one’s personal agenda and ego aside for the greater good of the party and the people of our nation. It means constantly engaging in constructive dialogue, actively listening to diverse perspectives, and always finding common ground to move forward.”

He continued, “As we refocus internally, we must also refocus our attention on the issues that matter most to the Guyanese people –the high cost of living, better healthcare, education, economic opportunities for all, a clean voters list and there is much more that can be added to this list.”

“We must refocus our strategies to effectively address these pressing issues and deliver real, tangible solutions that improve the lives of our fellow Guyanese. It is imperative that we refocus on what unites us, rather than what separates us, as a party and as a nation.”

“We must embark on this journey of rebuilding with courage and determination, standing on the shoulders of those who have laid the foundation for us to build to deeper depths and higher heights.”

“We must rise above the fray of petty and lawless politics and chart a course towards a brighter, more inclusive future for our party and all Guyanese,” he added.

Meanwhile at his weekly press conference, the incumbent Aubrey Norton expressed confidence that he will hold on to his post as Leader of the Opposition party. “And I am one of the persons who stand out as someone who has integrity and this government has nothing on me,” Norton said as he declared himself incorruptible and fit for the post of Leader.

Norton insists that the party membership is politically intelligent and will not allow inexperience to lead them. “I believe I qualify to run for leader of the party… I satisfy all requirements and I am very experienced when it comes to the party’s structure and workings.” At Norton’s press conference, Ganesh Mahipaul, another member of the party considering the party leadership in response to a question from a reporter said if he is nominated for the post, he would not turn it down. “And if groups from this People’s National Congress Reform see me fit and nominate me, I will give it serious consideration,” Mahipaul said.