Digicel, Team Mohamed’s support Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo

Kaieteur News – The highly anticipated Digicel Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo is set to unfold in the bustling town of Lethem, Region 9, from March 29th to 31st.

Lethem will morph into a hub of electrifying rodeo action, a captivating pageant, and various celebrations, drawing fans from far and wide.

The rodeo has cemented its place as a major event on the national calendar, drawing primarily three groups: Rupununi communities, coastlanders (both Guyanese and expats), and tourists from neighbouring Brazil.

The event not only injects a significant economic boost into the Rupununi but also showcases its rich cultural heritage and the vibrant indigenous communities that call it home.

This year’s event has garnered unprecedented support from corporate Guyana and the Guyanese government across various ministries.

The Rupununi Livestock Producers Association (RLPA) and the Rodeo Committee extend heartfelt gratitude to their partners and sponsors for their invaluable contributions to Rodeo 2024.

Maria Munroe, Sponsorship Manager, emphasized the escalating costs of maintaining the event’s infrastructure but expressed gratitude to the unwavering support of partners and sponsors.

“We are really grateful to the private sector for assisting us in creating an unforgettable event for all stakeholders. Our committee is greatly encouraged by the continued support of all the businesses and ministries that agree to participate year after year,” Munroe said.

She went on to thank The Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI), Ministry of Tourism/GTA, Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Corporate Giant Banks DIH, Blue Spring Waters, and the Government of Guyana.

The sponsors of this year’s event include longstanding partner DIGICEL – serving as the title sponsor, alongside ExxonMobil, Frontier Pharmacy, and Team Mohamed’s.

Patrons can anticipate enjoying 14 main events sponsored by businesses within Lethem and Georgetown, namely Trans Guyana, GBTI – Lethem, Republic Bank – Lethem, and ICON Construction.