The Florida Softball Cup was a tremendous success- Basdeo

Kaieteur Sports – President of the South Florida Softball Cricket League, Anoop Basdeo, is elated with the success of the recently concluded Florida Cup three-day softball tournament.

Teams from Florida, Orlando, New York, Guyana and Canada participated in the various categories: Over-50 (Legends), Over-40 (Masters) and All-Stars (Open).

New York Softball Cricket League emerged champions with the Legends trophy while Canadian Legends triumphed in the Masters category. Orlando All-Stars X1 won the Open. All received monetary prizes along with trophies.

According to Basdeo, the effort to run off the tournament was collective by his fellow executives and he lauded the sponsors for their continued generosity when it comes to softball cricket.

“As the host committee, we [are] extremely happy with the success of the tournament here in South Florida; all our pre-tournament planning and then the execution of those plans, made for a spectacular three days of cricket, so I am definitely happy,” Basdeo related.

He continued: “With the magnitude of such an event, hiccups are to be expected. However, we had contingency plans in place and folks ready to execute if called upon. The “Green Team” as I dubbed them were just exceptional throughout the entire process.

Hearing the overwhelmingly positive feedback from participating teams, spectators, and other league management was incredibly gratifying. We are ready to do it all over again,” the Guyanese-based American Basdeo commented.

Basdeo also mentioned that Live Streaming with a large number of high-profile players still playing the game passionately, is a firm indication that softball cricket is growing exponentially, especially at mega tournaments like this one.

“The Florida Cup this year has reached unprecedented levels of success, making it the most outstanding edition yet. The integration of technology has elevated the tournament to new heights, setting the standard for future competitions; special thanks to my executive team, our volunteers, the umpires, park officials, vendors and the Guyana TV Network/FL Sport for making it all possible,” Basdeo declared.

He also took the opportunity to express his profound appreciation to all who have contributed in many other ways to make the tournament a reality for the 17th edition.

“I would also like to express immense appreciation and thanks to our local community for their vital role in making this tournament an overwhelming success. The generosity of our sponsors and dedication of our volunteers was the cornerstone for what we were able to achieve. I can’t express enough gratitude for their support. I must take a second to acknowledge our friends in the Media for their coverage. Our commentators who did a fantastic job and all the folks that liked, shared and provided feedback on Social Media, you all played a part in our accomplishment, so soaking in all the success and at the same time acknowledging lessons learned, we are filled with excitement to host the next Florida Cup, which we promise to be nothing short of spectacular,” Basdeo stated. For this year’s showpiece, 17 teams featured.

Meanwhile, the next big softball tournament is slated for June 28-30. It will be the Independence Cup under the auspices of the New York Softball Cricket League.