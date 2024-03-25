Roundabouts too narrow

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – The traffic roundabouts linking key roadways were a welcome addition to traffic management. It soon became obvious during their construction and more so after, that the centers of these roundabouts are too large. Not to mention, some are not very round (See the Sheriff Street, Kitty roundabout). I actually bet several friends that not only would there be trucks overturning with serious congestion during peak flow hours. I was proven right and collected a case of Malta (Thanks to Banks DIH!)

Vehicles are much larger and with significantly increased traffic flows, one would have thought that much of the wasted space and concrete adjoining structures to direct flow would be utilized. The fact that there are traffic jams at these roundabouts demonstrate that they are too narrow for the average vehicle to navigate safely, much less heavy-duty trucks. Articulated lorries are even worse with them using both lanes to safely pass.

I’m sure complaints have already reached the powers that be within the Public Works Ministry et al. Please spare the usual response of motorists need to slow down, take their time and learn to use the roundabouts. Most are already doing that thanks to Ministry’s excellent public awareness effort.

There’s too much wasted space in the roundabouts’ ‘centres and that’s simply common sense. Even making the lanes 2 ft wider would ease the congestion and motorists’ mental fatigue (In this case, wider is better). Maybe even three lanes and a narrower pavement encircling the centres. The tire marks on the edges of the pavements further prove my point.

The monuments in the roundabout centres are a great idea but those locations should not be as large a mini park for recreation. The fact that traffic is always backed up at these key junctions during critical times shows that the welcomed concept was poorly executed. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to figure this out, just ask any motorist.

Fix them…please (A little wider would be nicer!).

Yours respectfully,

Paul McAdam