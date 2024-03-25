Latest update March 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

MCY&S throws support behind Easter Cup

Mar 25, 2024 Sports

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Hon. Charles Ramson Jr. hands over sponsorship to President of the Cool Crew Promotion, Lynton Luke

Kaieteur Sports – The Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports has pledged its support to the organizers of the Easter ‘Skills Cash and Gold Football Cup. Minister Charles Ramson, in his dedication to nurturing grassroots programs across the nation, has partnered with Cool Crew Promotion and the Paradise Sports Club to bolster the sport within the East Coast/Berbice district.

The tournament features 16 teams from three associations: Berbice, East Coast, and East Bank. With a total prize pool of up to $2,000,000 in cash and prizes, the stakes are undeniably high. The excitement kicked off on Friday, March 22nd and will run through to April 14.

Matches will be played on March 22, 24 and 31 and April 13 at Golden Grove ground and on March 25 and 30 at Paradise ground. The grand finale is also set for Golden Grove ground on April 14.

Notably, the tournament offers an impressive prize structure. The champions stand to win $500,000 and 20 pieces of Gold championship rings, while the runners-up will receive $300,000 and 20 Silver rings in recognition of their stellar performances. Third and fourth place finishers will also be rewarded handsomely, securing $150,000 and $50,000 respectively, along with medals and trophies.

This tournament owes its existence to the collaborative efforts of Cool Crew Promotion and Paradise Sports Club, bolstered by the generous support of key contributors such as MVP Sports, Icon (IBIS Construction Sales and Rental), the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, and the Prime Minister’s Office. Additional sponsors include Anchor Cement, Central Housing and Planning, ECS Construction and General Supply, Moore and Son Construction, Singh and Son Construction, the Urban Shoe Company, Republic Bank, JS Engineering and Supply, Lucozade Energy, Magnum Brand, Professor Emanuel Cummings, Curtis Andries, Park Square, Legal Entertainment, Chicken King, and Grill King Enterprise.

