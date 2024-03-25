Guyana U15 wing out in search of Rising Stars 50-Overs title

Latest update March 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Under-15 team winged out on Sunday as they seek to claim the CWI Rising Stars 50-Over Championship title; with action bowling off on Monday March 26 against Barbados; in Antigua.

The team endured weeks of encampment, directed at sharpening their skillsets ahead of game time. After two solid 50-Over practice games highlighted by some top individual performances; the team met with Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) president Bissoondyal Singh who had a nice chat with the lads.

Sponsored by OES Guyana Inc, located at Rome, East Bank Demerara,  an Asset Integrity Management company, the team captained by Adrian Hetmyer with Emmanuel Lewis as his co-pilot, will face their first Test on March 26.

Following some words of encouragement and a final boost of confidence, Guyana will now look to make a strong statement come this week when action gets underway.

For their first assignment Guyana will play Barbados at the Liberta Ground in round 1, followed by Trinidadians on March 28 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Rounds 3 and 4 played at Bethesda, on March 30  and April 1 respectively; will feature battles against Jamaica and Windward Islands.

Liberta will host Round 5’s game as the Guyanese will face Leeward Islands. All matches are set to bowl off at 9:30hs each day.

Guyana U15 squad: Parmeshwar  Ram, Justin  Dowlin, Darvir Seegobin, Emmanuel  Lewis  (V/C), Adrian Hetmyer (C), Rovaldo Pareira, Richard  Ramdeholl, Khush Seegobin, Sohail  Mohammed (W/k), Shamar Apple, Brandon Henry, Gilbert Griffith, Jathniel Nurse and Arif Khan.

Standbys Players: Trilok Nanan, Reyaz Latif, Bomesh Lall, Feeaz Baksh, Kumulchan  Ramnarace, Eron Benjamin and Mickle Sharma.

