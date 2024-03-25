Guyana ranks 6th in World for ocean plastic pollution – study finds

Kaieteur News – A study conducted by Utility Bidder has revealed alarming statistics regarding plastic pollution, with Guyana emerging as the sixth-largest contributor to ocean plastic waste globally.

The study, titled “Plastic Polluters,” examined various factors contributing to plastic pollution, including the amount of plastic waste entering oceans per person annually and the level of mismanaged plastic waste.

In the past, convenience and cost-effectiveness have often taken precedence over environmental considerations, leading to detrimental consequences. While initiatives such as plastic bag charges and incentives for reusable products have been introduced to address plastic pollution, the problem persists, with certain countries standing out as major contributors.

The Philippines topped the list, disposing of 3.30kg of plastic waste into the ocean per person annually, followed by Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago. Guyana, however, ranked at number six on the list, with 1.59kg of mismanaged plastic waste entering the ocean per capita each year.

Mismanaged plastic waste, defined as waste that is littered or disposed of in uncontrolled landfills, significantly increases the likelihood of pollution reaching the ocean. Guyana’s ranking underscores the urgent need for enhanced waste management strategies to mitigate environmental damage.

Among the top countries with the most mismanaged plastic waste per person annually, Guyana placed sixth, with 25.20kg of plastic waste ending up in the ocean per capita.

Comoros leads the ranking, with nearly 70kg of waste per capita. Despite being home to vibrant coral reefs, Comoros faces a significant threat from plastic pollution, prompting the implementation of measures such as the ban on non-biodegradable plastic bags. Following closely behind is Trinidad and Tobago, which annually mismanages 52.43kg of plastic waste per person. In response to this alarming situation, initiatives like the ‘Tide Turners’ app by the United Nations Environment Programme aim to empower individuals to track and reduce their plastic consumption. Suriname rounds out the top three, with an annual mismanagement of almost 40kg of plastic waste per person. Efforts such as the ‘Run Out of Waste’ day demonstrate Suriname’s commitment to raising awareness and addressing the challenges posed by plastic pollution.

The revelation made in the study highlights the pressing need for comprehensive measures to address plastic pollution and safeguard marine ecosystems.

Moreover, the study also outlined practical tips to reduce plastic waste, emphasising the importance of individual efforts in combating this global challenge. Recommendations included investing in reusable bottles and cups, utilising bulk buying options, and minimising chewing gum consumption, which often contains plastic.

As countries grapple with the devastating effects of plastic pollution on marine life and ecosystems, concerted efforts at both individual and governmental levels are essential to curbing this environmental crisis.

Additionally, James Longley, Managing Director at Utility Bidder said, “There are many easy steps we can take to reduce our plastic waste in our day-to-day lives. One of these is through the use of reusable water bottles and cups. Around 1,500 plastic bottles are thrown away every second and only one in 400 coffee cups are efficiently recycled. Utilising reusable cups can also save you money, with many places having bottle-filling stations and coffee shops often offering discounts for those with reusable cups. It should only have enough reusable cups for your needs, over-buying these can harm the environment from emissions and waste from production processes. Plastic bags result in around 250 marine animals being killed each day, suffocating on these bags that are polluting the oceans. Utilising reusable bags is an ideal way of once again reducing this excess waste. This can also save you money in the long run as you won’t need to pay the plastic bag charge when shopping. Keep these ‘bags for life’ by your front door or in the boot of your car so you don’t forget them on your shopping trips.”