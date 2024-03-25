Guyana and Suriname to mobilise funding for Corentyne River bridge

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali and President Chandrikapersad Santokhi of Suriname convened in Soesdyke, Guyana on Saturday to discuss progress on the proposed bridge over the Corantijn/Corentyne River.

Accompanied by their respective Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Public Works, both leaders reviewed the technical and financial aspects of the project following months of intensive consultations.

In a joint statement, they highlighted the importance of the bridge in enhancing connectivity within South America, aligning with broader regional integration goals and trilateral cooperation between Suriname, Guyana, and Brazil. The recent trilateral summit in Guyana saw positive feedback from Brazilian President Luis Ignacio Lula da Silva regarding the bridge project.

Acknowledging the historical ties between their nations, Presidents Santokhi and Ali highlighted the potential for Suriname and Guyana to emerge as key players in regional energy and food security. They anticipate that the bridge will foster people-to-people connections, bolster agricultural cooperation, facilitate trade and investment, and boost tourism, thereby contributing to economic growth and prosperity for both countries.

The Presidents tasked their respective ministerial teams with advancing discussions on pricing, technical details, financing, and operational arrangements to ensure affordability and concessionality.

Additionally, experts from both countries will collaborate on developing the necessary political and legal framework, initiating the tendering process, and drafting agreements for the joint management of the bridge.

Notably, a timeline has been established for completing these activities, with the ministerial teams responsible for overseeing negotiations, gathering data, and providing regular progress updates to both governments. President Santokhi and President Ali agreed to convene the Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation Platform (SDCP) in early May 2024 to broaden consultations on other strategic areas of mutual interest.