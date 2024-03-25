Latest update March 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana and Suriname to mobilise funding for Corentyne River bridge

Mar 25, 2024 News

The two heads-of-state and their teams during the meeting on Saturday

The two heads-of-state and their teams during the meeting on Saturday

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali and President Chandrikapersad Santokhi of Suriname convened in Soesdyke, Guyana on Saturday to discuss progress on the proposed bridge over the Corantijn/Corentyne River.

Accompanied by their respective Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Public Works, both leaders reviewed the technical and financial aspects of the project following months of intensive consultations.

In a joint statement, they highlighted the importance of the bridge in enhancing connectivity within South America, aligning with broader regional integration goals and trilateral cooperation between Suriname, Guyana, and Brazil. The recent trilateral summit in Guyana saw positive feedback from Brazilian President Luis Ignacio Lula da Silva regarding the bridge project.

Acknowledging the historical ties between their nations, Presidents Santokhi and Ali highlighted the potential for Suriname and Guyana to emerge as key players in regional energy and food security. They anticipate that the bridge will foster people-to-people connections, bolster agricultural cooperation, facilitate trade and investment, and boost tourism, thereby contributing to economic growth and prosperity for both countries.

The Presidents tasked their respective ministerial teams with advancing discussions on pricing, technical details, financing, and operational arrangements to ensure affordability and concessionality.

Additionally, experts from both countries will collaborate on developing the necessary political and legal framework, initiating the tendering process, and drafting agreements for the joint management of the bridge.

Notably, a timeline has been established for completing these activities, with the ministerial teams responsible for overseeing negotiations, gathering data, and providing regular progress updates to both governments. President Santokhi and President Ali agreed to convene the Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation Platform (SDCP) in early May 2024 to broaden consultations on other strategic areas of mutual interest.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 22nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon enjoying heaven in Guyana while its citizens living in hell

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana U15 wing out in search of Rising Stars 50-Overs title

Guyana U15 wing out in search of Rising Stars 50-Overs title

Mar 25, 2024

– first match bowls off March 26 Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Under-15 team winged out on Sunday as they seek to claim the CWI Rising Stars 50-Over Championship title; with action bowling...
Read More
Back Circle rebounds, Gold is Money also victorious

Back Circle rebounds, Gold is Money also...

Mar 25, 2024

Golden Stars, Mahaica register opening wins in 2024 Easter ‘Cash & Gold’ Cup

Golden Stars, Mahaica register opening wins in...

Mar 25, 2024

Abrams’ & Phillips’ goal-scoring prowess highlights Day 2   

Abrams’ & Phillips’ goal-scoring prowess...

Mar 25, 2024

The Florida Softball Cup was a tremendous success- Basdeo

The Florida Softball Cup was a tremendous...

Mar 25, 2024

MCY&S throws support behind Easter Cup

MCY&S throws support behind Easter Cup

Mar 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]