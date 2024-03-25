Grass fire rips through Cummings Lodge

Latest update March 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News Residents of the Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara have been advised by the Guyana Fire Service to stay indoors as a grass fire raged through the area.

In a release via its Facebook Page on Sunday, the Guyana Fire Service said it is currently battling a large grass fire which has engulfed the area in smoke. Persons residing in the areas were advised to adhere to a number of precautionary measures in order to stay as safe as possible until the blaze is extinguished.

The measures included staying indoors if possible and closing all windows and doors to keep smoke from entering the home. Secondly, if persons were using air (AC) conditioning, it was best to set the AC to circulate indoor air to prevent bringing smoke inside the building.

GFS also advised persons to avoid outdoor activities: “limit your time outdoors, especially if you have respiratory issues. Use a mask if necessary.” Additionally, residents should, “Stay informed (and) follow local news and advisories from the Fire Service for updates on the situation. Seek medical help if needed: If you experience difficulty breathing or other health concerns due to smoke exposure, seek medical attention promptly.”

Citizens have been advised also to report grass or wildfires immediately and to ensure that properties are adequately prepared for fire prevention by clearing away dry vegetation, removing flammable materials from surroundings, maintaining defensible space, and having fire extinguishing tools readily available. Water tenders #105, 115 and water carrier #16 along with sixteen (16) firefighters are working tirelessly to put out the blaze and the GFS promised to inform citizens as soon as the fire is fully contained and extinguished.

