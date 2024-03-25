Latest update March 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Govt. estimates $750M to repair Harbour Bridge pontoons

Mar 25, 2024 News

The Demerara Harbour Bridge

Kaieteur News – The government has estimated that it will cost over $750M to repair some 30 pontoons at the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB).

According to an advertisement in the daily newspapers, the Ministry of Public Works is seeking contractors to rehabilitate 28 regular pontoons at an estimated cost of $639M and two large ones at an estimated cost of $111.3M. The ministry is also looking for persons to supply the DHB with 300 10-foot deck plates.

Millions of dollars are spent each year for maintaining and repairing one of the world’s longest floating bridges. In 2021, it was reported that almost $1 billion was spent on the harbour bridge for a period of four years- from 2018 to 2021. Most of the money was spent to repair the structure due to damage caused by accidents. In 2020, according to media reports $263 million was expended on the bridge in 2019, $190M and 104 million while in 2018 the cost stood at $367 million.

Reports in 2021 revealed that statistics provided by the DHB back then suggested that in 75 percent of marine accidents they were compensated while 95 percent of those responsible for vehicular accidents had financed the repairs.

