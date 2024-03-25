ERC remembers Victims of Slavery, Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade

Kaieteur News – Today March 25 is set aside by the United Nations (UN) in recognition of the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade.

The day honours those who perished because of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade which remains one of the darkest chapters in human history, characterized by cruelty, exploitation, and dehumanization on an unprecedented scale.

The Ethnic Relations Commission in a statement said “as we reflect on the impact of slavery and the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, we must also recognise the resilience and strength of the survivors and their descendants. Their stories of perseverance and resistance inspire us to confront the legacy of slavery and strive for a more just and equitable future.”

The ERC reaffirms its commitment to promoting understanding, reconciliation, and healing in our society. “Through education, dialogue, and commemorative events like this, we honour the memory of the victims and reaffirm our collective resolve to combat racism, discrimination, and all forms of oppression.

As we observe this International Day of Remembrance, let us also recognise the importance of addressing the consequences of slavery and the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade. By acknowledging the past and working together towards reparative justice, we can honour the memory of the victims and ensure that their sacrifices are never forgotten,” the statement concluded.