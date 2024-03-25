Biker dies after riding overboard

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old man of identified as Dinesh Williams died on Sunday after losing control of his bike and rode overboard.

He was pinned under the water by the motorcycle in a trench along Hibernia Back Street, Essequibo Coast, Region Two. Williams reportedly lost his life around 07:30hrs while he was returning home. Reports are that Williams lost control of his motorcycle as he approached a turn in the street. He ended-up riding overboard where he was pinned beneath the water.

Some believe that he might have drowned. He was pulled from the trench motionless and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where doctors confirmed that he was dead. His relatives said that his death has created a void that cannot be filled. Friends described by Facebook Posts as a “Great Pal” who would never pass anyone by without greeting them.