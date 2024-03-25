Abrams’ & Phillips’ goal-scoring prowess highlights Day 2   

Latest update March 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 25, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Waramuri Top, South Ruimveldt, Ann’s Grove, Leonora and Santa Rosa had a big day in the 2024 Milo Secondary Schools Football tournament. The games took place at the Ministry of Education and Queen’s College grounds on Sunday.
Waramuri Top surprised the small crowd by beating Bishops High at the MoE ground. Denzil Abrams and Odel Holmes scored early goals for Waramuri, setting the tone for the match.
Holmes scored in the 2nd minute while Abrams followed up in the 3rd minute with a fiery shot that hit the crossbar before finding the net on the second attempt. The first half ended with Waramuri leading by two goals.
The second half saw more goals with Abrams scoring twice more (45th and 52nd) and Holmes adding another in the 56th minute. Bishops managed to score a consolation goal through Macaiah Defreitas, but it wasn’t enough, as Waramuri won 5-1.
South Ruimveldt Secondary had a great game too, with Mark Phillip scoring four goals in a 6-2 win over Marian Academy. Seon Grant added two more goals to secure the victory, while Marian scored twice in response.
Ann’s Grove Secondary also secured a win on day two, with Isan Williams and Naron Jerrick scoring one goal each in a 2-0 victory over Charlestown.
In other matches, Leonora Secondary beat Carmel Secondary 3-1, with Jason Adams scoring twice and Tromane Hercules adding another goal. Santa Rosa Secondary, the defending champions, won 3-0 against East Ruimveldt, with goals from Keshon Campbell, Darius Williams, and an own goal from East Ruimveldt. Lastly, Hopetown and President College drew 1-1.
The tournament is generously sponsored by Massy Distribution through the Milo Brand. The tournament will span from March 23 to April 28.
Exxon enjoying heaven in Guyana while its citizens living in hell
Mar 25, 2024– first match bowls off March 26 Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Under-15 team winged out on Sunday as they seek to claim the CWI Rising Stars 50-Over Championship title; with action bowling...
Mar 25, 2024
Mar 25, 2024
Mar 25, 2024
Mar 25, 2024
Mar 25, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – Sometimes you wonder whether the President is operating in an alternative universe.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the face of escalating global environmental challenges, water scarcity and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]