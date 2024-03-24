Unstoppable upsets Back Circle

Latest update March 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 24, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Newcomer Unstoppable defeated Back Circle by a 1-0 score when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship continued on Friday evening at the National Park tarmac, Thomas Lands.
Anthony Allen scored the only goal in the fifth minute to secure the unlikely win against the former champion. Meanwhile, two-time defending champions Gold is Money, Lodge All-Stars, and Sophia recorded contrasting wins.
Lodge All-Stars defeated the Albouystown Warriors 3-2. Carl Higgins, Antonio MacArthur, and Chai Williams scored in the sixth, 11th, and 15th minutes, respectively. For the loser, Timothy Thomas recorded a ‘Guinness Goal’ (GG) [a goal scored in the final three minutes of normal time counts as two] in the 18th minute.
Similarly, Sophia B edged the Young Gunners 1-0. Osric Barrow found the back of the net in the seventh minute.
Gold is Money sent a stern warning to the field, dismissing Laing Avenue 2-0. Shemar Koulen and Jamal Pedro netted in the seventh and 14th minutes, respectively.
Up to press time, matches in the group stage were underway. The tournament continues today at the same venue with the final round of group stages.
Complete Results
Guinness Goal-(GG)-2 Goals
Game-1
Lodge All-Stars-3 vs Albouystown Warriors-2
Carl Higgins-6th
Antonio MacArthur-11th
Chai Williams-15th
Albouystown Warriors scorer
Timothy Thomas-GG-18th
Game-2
North Ruimveldt-0 vs Make it Happen-0
Game-3
North East-3 vs Rising Stars-3
Rising Stars
Daniel Ross-6th and 13th
Jamaal Williams-3rd
North East scorers
Lennox Cort-4th and 16th
Akil Plass-8th
Game-4
Stabroek Ballers-0 vs Tucville-0
Game-5
Albouystown-0 vs Middle Road-0
Game-6
Young Gunners-0 vs Sophia B-1
Osric Barrow-7th
Game-7
Gold is Money-2 vs Laing Avenue-0
Shemar Koulen-7th
Jamal Pedro-14th
Game-8
Back Circle-0 vs Unstoppable-1
Anthony Allen-5th
Day-6 – March 24th
19:00hrs: Rising Stars vs Make it Happen
19:30hrs: Unstoppable vs Middle Road
20:00hrs: Tucville vs Laing Avenue
20:30hrs: Lodge All-Stars vs Sophia B
21:00hrs: North East vs North Ruimveldt
21:30hrs: Gold is Money vs Stabroek Ballers
22:00hrs: Young Gunners vs Albouystown Warriors
22:30hrs: Back Circle vs Albouystown
