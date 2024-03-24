Unstoppable upsets Back Circle

Guinness Greatest of the Streets – Georgetown…

…Day six unfolds tonight

Kaieteur Sports – Newcomer Unstoppable defeated Back Circle by a 1-0 score when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship continued on Friday evening at the National Park tarmac, Thomas Lands.

Anthony Allen scored the only goal in the fifth minute to secure the unlikely win against the former champion. Meanwhile, two-time defending champions Gold is Money, Lodge All-Stars, and Sophia recorded contrasting wins.

Lodge All-Stars defeated the Albouystown Warriors 3-2. Carl Higgins, Antonio MacArthur, and Chai Williams scored in the sixth, 11th, and 15th minutes, respectively. For the loser, Timothy Thomas recorded a ‘Guinness Goal’ (GG) [a goal scored in the final three minutes of normal time counts as two] in the 18th minute.

Similarly, Sophia B edged the Young Gunners 1-0. Osric Barrow found the back of the net in the seventh minute.

Gold is Money sent a stern warning to the field, dismissing Laing Avenue 2-0. Shemar Koulen and Jamal Pedro netted in the seventh and 14th minutes, respectively.

Up to press time, matches in the group stage were underway. The tournament continues today at the same venue with the final round of group stages.

Complete Results

Guinness Goal-(GG)-2 Goals

Game-1

Lodge All-Stars-3 vs Albouystown Warriors-2

Carl Higgins-6th

Antonio MacArthur-11th

Chai Williams-15th

Albouystown Warriors scorer

Timothy Thomas-GG-18th

Game-2

North Ruimveldt-0 vs Make it Happen-0

Game-3

North East-3 vs Rising Stars-3

Rising Stars

Daniel Ross-6th and 13th

Jamaal Williams-3rd

North East scorers

Lennox Cort-4th and 16th

Akil Plass-8th

Game-4

Stabroek Ballers-0 vs Tucville-0

Game-5

Albouystown-0 vs Middle Road-0

Game-6

Young Gunners-0 vs Sophia B-1

Osric Barrow-7th

Game-7

Gold is Money-2 vs Laing Avenue-0

Shemar Koulen-7th

Jamal Pedro-14th

Game-8

Back Circle-0 vs Unstoppable-1

Anthony Allen-5th

Day-6 – March 24th

19:00hrs: Rising Stars vs Make it Happen

19:30hrs: Unstoppable vs Middle Road

20:00hrs: Tucville vs Laing Avenue

20:30hrs: Lodge All-Stars vs Sophia B

21:00hrs: North East vs North Ruimveldt

21:30hrs: Gold is Money vs Stabroek Ballers

22:00hrs: Young Gunners vs Albouystown Warriors

22:30hrs: Back Circle vs Albouystown