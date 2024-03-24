Reunion Gold lends solid support for Bartica Easter Regatta

Kaieteur Sports – Reunion Gold Corporation, a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield has lent solid support to the organisers of the annual Bartica Easter Regatta.

Recently, their commitment was solidified when Administrative Manager of the Company, Bjorn Juene handed over a cheque to Regatta Committee Treasurer, Ms. Natalie Tilbury Bobb.

In making the presentation, Juene stated that while their company is very pleased to be contributing towards an event that has become the main staple of the Bartica community.

“We are well aware of the positive impact this multi-event activity has on the community and the role it plays in marketing Bartica as the destination to be for Easter in Guyana and in the Diaspora. Therefore, Reunion Goold is very pleased to partner with you to ensure that this year’s activities are successful.”

Ms. Tilbury expressed gratitude to Mr. Juene and Reunion Gold for the confidence that they have placed in the Bartica Easter Regatta Committee in their substantial financial support.

“On behalf of our Chairman, Mr. Kenneth Williams and the people of Bartica, we say a huge thank you to you and your company for making this journey with us and look forward to your support, beyond 2024.”

Regatta activities saw the kick off of the ExxonMobil Football Cup last evening at the Bartica Community Centre with two matches. Some 10 male teams and two female teams will be battling for supremacy, ExxonMobil pumping some 2.9 million dollars into the tournament.

The lone female teams are Rivers View and Potaron Strikers and will be battling on the final night for a winner’s purse of $70,000 while the loser will collect $30,000.

Male teams lining up to contest for the first to fourth place prizes of $400,000, $250,000, $100,000, and $60,000 are Rising Stars, Beacons, Potaro Strikers, Lazio, Rivers View, Wolves United, AK Galaxy, Agatash United, Middle Mazaruni and Eteringbang FC.

Dominoes also commenced yesterday and will conclude today at the Regatta Beach Front, over one million in cash and prizes are at stake.