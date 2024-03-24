Man killed after car drives over him at Zeeburg

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old man was on Friday night killed after a car drove over him along the Zeeburg Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Dead is Warren Junior Thomas, a resident of Area ‘G’ De Willem Public Road, WCD.

According to a report issued by police, the accident occurred at about 22:10hrs on Zeeburg Public Road, WCD.

The report related that the accident involved motorcar # PZZ 4005, owned by Sheriff Security Services and driven at the time by 29-year-old Okassie Rodwel Stewart, and Thomas (Deceased).

Investigations disclosed that Thomas was lying on the southern parapet of Zeeburg Public Road, WCD, when the motorcar, which was proceeding east along the northern drive lane of the road, drove over to the southern drive lane and stopped in front of a Chinese Supermarket, to collect something from a Sheriff Security Guard.

In the process, the driver allegedly drove over the pedestrian, who was still lying on the southern parapet. The driver stopped, exited the vehicle, and spoke to another driver whose vehicle was stationed in front of the supermarket. The driver then went back into his motorcar and drove off in an eastern direction.

Thomas was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Lenora Cottage Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor. He died while receiving medical attention at about 02:10hrs on Saturday.

Meanwhile, police said that Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage was viewed, and checks were made for the driver involved in the incident. The driver was arrested when he returned to the scene of the incident at 08:00h on Saturday.

He remains in police custody and is assisting with the investigation.