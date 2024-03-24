Latest update March 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Mahdia residents to benefit from $70M play park and outdoor gym

Mar 24, 2024 News

Members of Cabana Marketing, along with residents of Mahdia at the sod turning ceremony

Members of Cabana Marketing, along with residents of Mahdia at the sod turning ceremony

Kaieteur News – The residents of Mahdia, Region 8 will soon benefit from a $70M project aimed at providing recreation to the community.

Cabana Marketing and Fantasy Gaming Lounge are partnering to provide a luxury play park and outdoor gym to the residents of Mahdia. The turning of the sod event occurred on Thursday at the Oval Community Ground at Mahdia.

It is expected that construction for the project will begin on Monday and will be completed within five days.

Marketing Manager of Cabana Marketing, Ashana Validum said her entity hopes to provide the recreational space for the residents of Mahdia, not only for fun but to improve the community’s sport and culture.

Meanwhile, at the sod turning ceremony, Mayor of Mahdia, Eslyn Hussain thanked Cabana Marketing and Fantasy Gaming Lounge for the provision of the recreational facility and the equipment.

“I know the kids of Mahdia will benefit from this great initiative and we are very grateful for it. We don’t have any recreational ground for them or play park, so I think they would really benefit from it,” Hussain said.

Deputy Mayor Akita John said, “As a resident of Mahdia, I feel very great, it’s a privilege. I think this is a great initiative for the people and children of Mahdia. I must say a special thanks to Cabana Marketing.”

Like the Deputy Mayor, Radio broadcaster Lisa Lee said she was elated while noting the many benefits the project will bring to the people of Mahdia.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 22nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon enjoying heaven in Guyana while its citizens living in hell

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Milo U18 Schools C/ship witnesses 33 goals on opening day

Milo U18 Schools C/ship witnesses 33 goals on opening day

Mar 24, 2024

…Bartica, Chase’s, Dolphin among winners Kaieteur Sports – The anticipation was palpable as the 2024 Milo Under-18 Schools Football tournament commenced in thrilling fashion on Saturday....
Read More
2024 Learn to Swim Programme underway

2024 Learn to Swim Programme underway

Mar 24, 2024

All-round Guyana thrash defending champs by 42 runs

All-round Guyana thrash defending champs by 42...

Mar 24, 2024

Practice game was geared to test depth of squad – Golden Jaguars Asst. Coach Dover

Practice game was geared to test depth of squad...

Mar 24, 2024

Golden Stars, Mahaica register opening wins in 2024 Easter ‘Cash & Gold’ Cup

Golden Stars, Mahaica register opening wins in...

Mar 24, 2024

Unstoppable upsets Back Circle

Unstoppable upsets Back Circle

Mar 24, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]