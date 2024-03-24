Mahdia residents to benefit from $70M play park and outdoor gym

Kaieteur News – The residents of Mahdia, Region 8 will soon benefit from a $70M project aimed at providing recreation to the community.

Cabana Marketing and Fantasy Gaming Lounge are partnering to provide a luxury play park and outdoor gym to the residents of Mahdia. The turning of the sod event occurred on Thursday at the Oval Community Ground at Mahdia.

It is expected that construction for the project will begin on Monday and will be completed within five days.

Marketing Manager of Cabana Marketing, Ashana Validum said her entity hopes to provide the recreational space for the residents of Mahdia, not only for fun but to improve the community’s sport and culture.

Meanwhile, at the sod turning ceremony, Mayor of Mahdia, Eslyn Hussain thanked Cabana Marketing and Fantasy Gaming Lounge for the provision of the recreational facility and the equipment.

“I know the kids of Mahdia will benefit from this great initiative and we are very grateful for it. We don’t have any recreational ground for them or play park, so I think they would really benefit from it,” Hussain said.

Deputy Mayor Akita John said, “As a resident of Mahdia, I feel very great, it’s a privilege. I think this is a great initiative for the people and children of Mahdia. I must say a special thanks to Cabana Marketing.”

Like the Deputy Mayor, Radio broadcaster Lisa Lee said she was elated while noting the many benefits the project will bring to the people of Mahdia.