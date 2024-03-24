‘Guyanese Critic’ given 7 days to repay money borrowed to follow Jagdeo to India

Kaieteur News – Social Media Personality and Government Contractor, Mikhail Rodrigues better known as the ‘Guyanese Critic’ has been given seven days to repay US$3000 he borrowed to follow Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo to India last year, a lawyer’s letter seen by Kaieteur News said.

Additionally, he also has seven days to repay G$10M he borrowed to set up his construction company and another G$7.5M to build his ‘They Break News’ (TBN) studio.

The lawyer’s letter was penned by POONAI & POONAI’s law firm on behalf of its client, Azruddin Mohamed.

“I am instructed that my client has, over the last few years, loaned you various sums of money at your request”, the law firm stated in the letter before adding “Despite your obligations to repay these sums, I am instructed that, up to present, you are still indebted to my client in the sum of total sum of GYD$17,500,000 (seventeen million five hundred thousand Guyana dollars) and USD$3,000 (three thousand United States dollars)”.

POONAI & POONAI continued, “In the circumstances, I am instructed to demand, which I hereby do, that you pay the said sums of GYD$17,500,000 and USD$3,000 to my client within seven days from the date hereof, that is, on/before 27th March, 2024”.

“Failing to do so” said the law firm will result in Mohamed initiating legal proceedings against Critic to recover the said sums together with legal costs and interest.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Saturday, prominent businessman, Azruddin Mohamed said “Critic did not have any money to follow the Vice President on his trip to India last year and had requested a US$3000 loan”.

He lent him the money but to date has never paid it back.

The ‘Guyanese Critic’ had travelled to India for an official visit that Jagdeo made to the country in February 2023.

Jagdeo was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Dr Ashni Singh – Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, top representatives from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Agriculture and a high-level business delegation from Guyana.

Mohamed said too that Critic owes him GYD$7.5M- money he (Critic) borrowed to build his studio-and an additional GYD$10M he borrowed to set up his construction company.

Critic is part of a construction company called Tepui Group Inc. that was awarded a $865 Million government contract to construct a pump station at Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara (WBD).