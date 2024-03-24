Golden Stars, Mahaica register opening wins in 2024 Easter ‘Cash & Gold’ Cup

Latest update March 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 24, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The highly anticipated Easter ‘Skills, Cash, and Gold’ Knockout Football Cup kicked off on Friday evening at the Golden Grove ground with an electrifying doubleheader featuring Melanie Football Club versus Mahaica Dominators, and Golden Stars against Victoria Kings.
Mahaica Dominators secured their opening victory against Melanie FC, triumphing 2-1. Samuel van Dijk stole the spotlight with two crucial goals in the thrilling 2-1 victory over Melanie FC. Van Dijk found the back of the net in the 28th and 76th minutes, while Melanie’s Joel Lallman’s goal in the 50th minute applied some pressure on the Dominators. However, the Dominators’ resilient defense held firm, leaving Melanie one goal short at the end of regular time.
In the other fixture of the evening, Golden Stars clinched a parallel 2-1 victory against Victoria Kings. Stars initiated their campaign on a fortunate note when Andrew George inadvertently scored an own goal in the 50th minute, granting Stars the initial advantage. Kevon Seymour later added another goal for the Stars in the 81st minute, extending their lead to two goals. Despite Kellon Croal reducing the deficit for Victoria Kings in the latter part of the match, it wasn’t enough as the final whistle blew with a scoreline of 2-1 in favor of Golden Stars.
This tournament is made possible through the collaborative efforts of Cool Crew Promotion and Paradise Sports Club, with generous support from key contributors such as MVP Sports, Icon (IBIS Construction Sales and Rental), the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, and the Prime Minister’s Office.
Additional sponsors include Anchor Cement, Central Housing and Planning, ECS Construction and General Supply, Moore and Son Construction, Singh and Son Construction, the Urban Shoe Company, Republic Bank, JS Engineering and Supply, Lucozade Energy, Magnum Brand, Professor Emanuel Cummings, Curtis Andries, Park Square, Legal Entertainment, Chicken King, KK Techcom Suppliers and Rentals, and Grill King Enterprise.
