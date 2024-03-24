Former EPA Director demands apology, compensation for defamation from Minister Teixeira

Kaieteur News – Former Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams is demanding a public apology and withdrawal of statements made by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, regarding his involvement in the signing of the lopsided 2016 Production Sharing Agreement (PSA).

In a letter addressed to the government official, dated March 22, 2024, Attorney-at-Law, Khemraj Ramjattan explained that he was retained by Dr. Adams to communicate the notice of intention to file legal action for defamation.

He explained that during the United Nations Human Rights Commission hearing on March 19 and March 20, 2024, the Minister made statements regarding him that were false and defamatory, including that he “oversaw the 2016 Production Sharing Agreement which was widely criticized”; and that he was involved in the hiding of the “Signature Bonus” until the media disclosed the hidden account.

Teixeira, on March 19, was responding to a UN Commissioner, who questioned the competence of the present Executive Director of the EPA, Kemraj Parsram. The Commissioner noted that the Committee was informed that when the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) took office in 2020, the former Director who was “extremely competent” had been removed, while concerns remain that the new director is not well versed in environmental standards and “allow therefore, companies to come into your country and exploit the oil resources, without respecting the environmental standards that are very high indeed.”

The Minister who was the official representative of the state said Dr. Adams was responsible for overseeing the signing of the Exxon deal.

Ramjattan said the Minister compounded the gravity of the defamation when confronted on the falsehood of the statements claiming falsely again that “He (Dr. Adams) did not appear to have a problem when he was there from 2019 onwards to implement the PSA which we all know was flawed and which we cannot change at this point because it is contract law and so that was my reference made.”

The Lawyer said, “These statements have caused my client embarrassment, pain, suffering, humiliation, contempt and ridicule and have done great harm to his reputation as a former senior official in the United States and his standing and professionalism in Guyana.”

To this end, he demanded that the Minister make an open apology, withdraw the statements and offer monetary compensation for damages. Teixeira has been given seven days to respond, failure in which will result in the initiation of legal proceedings.