Chicken Shortage in the Land of Plenty

Kaieteur News – Guyana is supposed to be de land flowing with food. But it now look as if we facing a shortage of chicken! Imagine dat! We boasting ’bout becoming de food hub of de Caribbean, but it seems like we heading straight to becoming de comedy capital instead.

Dem boys seh, de more you live in Guyana, de more you run de risk of dying from an overdose of belly ache from laughing. We telling de world how we gon’ be swimming in food, how we gon’ produce so much poultry, we gon’ have to start teaching de chickens how to count themselves before we fry ’em up! But guess what? De people suffering, dey bawling, and dey searching high and low just to get a piece of chicken!

Remember when yuh coulda buy a whole pumpkin fuh a lil change? Now, yuh lucky if yuh can afford a slice widout having to mortgage yuh house! One slice of pumpkin costing more than some people’s monthly salary! It’s like dey trying to turn pumpkin into gold! Even neck and back seems to scarce.

And de irony nah done yet! De government boasting ’bout a man who reap 15,000 pounds of pumpkin, but where de pumpkin deh? De price still high and yuh gat to buy by de slice if yuh money nah reach – $300 a slice when lang ago yuh could buy a whole pumpkin fuh dat money.

People complaining left, right, and center ’bout de chicken shortage. Maybe dem chickens hiding in de pumpkin patch, scared to come out and face de music! How we gon’ be self-sufficient in poultry production when de chickens playing hide and seek? Maybe dem fowl fuhget to set deir alarms to wake up and lay some eggs! Who knows?

Here we are, living in dis land of plenty, where de food is suppose to flow like water, but de chicken disappearing faster than money in a politician’s pocket! Dem boys seh, maybe we should start training de chickens to fly in straight lines to de market so we can catch ’em easier! Otherwise, we gon’ end up with more jokes than chicken dinners!

Talk Half! Leff Half!