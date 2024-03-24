Chicken-pox outbreak under control – Guyana Prison Service

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) on Friday said that chicken pox outbreak at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) is under control.

Kaieteur News had previously reported on its Facebook page that over 70 inmates were affected by the outbreak.

The GPS on Friday said that prompt action was taken after it received reports of itchy rashes among inmates. Affected inmates were immediately examined by a medical team and quarantined after being diagnosed.

“As of the latest update, there are 25 active cases of chicken pox and 28 cases in the recovery phase,” the GPS said.

Steps are currently being taken to identify the source of contact that might have caused the outbreak.

To prevent the virus from spreading further, the GPS has implemented some preventative measures and these include; administration of medication such as Acyclovir and Calamine Lotion, increased sanitation frequency, carried out three times daily, sunning out of mattresses and clothing, sterilization of eating utensils and personal items, vaccination protocols and daily medical assessments.

Meanwhile, Director of Prisons, Niclon Elliot emphasized the overarching objective of safeguarding the health and well-being of both inmates and prison staff and urged against panic.