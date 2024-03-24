Burna Boy is coming to Guyana

Xtra Entertainment…

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – News that Burna Boy, a Nigerian Singer, songwriter and record producer will be performing live at the National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Wednesday May 1, 2024 has taken Guyana by storm.

The last time Guyanese were this hyped for a concert was when Vybz kartel was scheduled to perform in the country back in 2011.

He did not show-up and left thousands of fans extremely disappointed. On Friday ENET revealed at the Tribe Gastronomic Lounge located on Church Street that “Burna Boy” will be headlining the Labour Day concert called “Unforgettable”.

Unforgettable is being hosted via collaboration between ENet, Hits and Jams Entertainment, and One Guyana.

Hits and Jams in a statement said that “Super early bird tickets” are out and available at all ENet locations countrywide and at the Hits and Jams box office.

For general admission the price is $6000 while VIP is set at $40,000 (US$200).

The announcement has taken the social media platforms by storm.

Burna Boy’s real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu and he first gained public recognition in 2012 after releasing his hit single Like to Party, which became the lead single of his debut album, L.I.F.E. His other popular songs include Last Last, Tonight and Run My Race.

Burna Boy is one of the most successful Nigerian musicians of all time. With his fusion of Dancehall, Reggae, Afrobeat, and Pop, he has won numerous awards and accolades, including a Grammy Award in 2021. He is currently signed to an American record label called Atlantic Records. He is also the founder and CEO of Spaceship Records, a Nigerian-based record label.

The popular singer was born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria and describes his music as Afro-fusion, which blends the genres of R&B, hip-hop, dancehall, and reggae.

Burna Boy started creating music at just ten years old using FruityLoops, a production software that his fellow classmate gave him. The singer launched his music career in 2010 and released his first record Shobeedo in 2011. On 12th August 2013, he released his debut studio album, L.I.F.E, under the Aristokrat record label. The album featured hit singles like, Like to Party and Tonight. The album gained Burna Boy immense popularity in Nigeria, and it was nominated for Best Album of the Year at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. It also peaked at number seven on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart in August 2013.

Burna Boy has since released other songs and albums, including On a Spaceship and outside. He has also collaborated with some of the most prominent and influential artists in the Nigerian music industry, such as Reminisce, Wizkid, Timaya, and Olamide.

The Nigerian singer has an alleged net worth of $17 million. His wealth is attributed to his music career, endorsements, and investments. The Grammy award-winning singer is currently presumed single.

The musician has, however, been in a romantic relationship with Stefflon Don, a British singer, and songwriter. The two began dating in 2018 and broke up in 2022. The rapper has also been romantically linked with Princess Shyngle and Jo Pearl.

Source of info: (https://www.legit.ng/ask-legit/biographies/1530440-burna-boys-biography-age-family-state-origin-net-worth/)