All-round Guyana thrash defending champs by 42 runs

Latest update March 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 24, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana destroyed defending champions Barbados by 42-runs yesterday, thanks to a half-century from Shabika Gajnabi backed by their spinners led by Ashmini Munisar and Plaffiana Millington.
Taking first strike, Guyana finished on 108-6 and were indebted to Gajnabi who led with 52 from 53 balls with five fours, striking at almost 100.00.
Outside of Schultz who had an unbeaten 15, only the skipper Shemaine Campbell (12) got going for Guyana.
Erin Dean (2-18), Allison Gordon (2-16) and Aaliyah Alleyne (2-22) bowled exceptionally well for the champs, as they kept Guyana to a moderate score.
The champs were then mistreated by the Guyanese bowlers, resulting in an embarrassing 66 all out in 19.5 overs.
In-form spinners Munisar (3-8) and Millington (2-6) spun webs around their victims, while Schultz, who completed an impressive game (2-13) and Niya Latchman (1-24), did additional damage.
Barbados top-scores; Kycia Knight (17), sister Kyshona (12) and NaJanni Cumberbatch (14) never got a chance to make an impression, as they eventually joined their teammates back in the locker room; as Guyana completed a commanding victory in a lopsided low-scoring match.
Exxon enjoying heaven in Guyana while its citizens living in hell
Mar 24, 2024…Bartica, Chase’s, Dolphin among winners Kaieteur Sports – The anticipation was palpable as the 2024 Milo Under-18 Schools Football tournament commenced in thrilling fashion on Saturday....
Mar 24, 2024
Mar 24, 2024
Mar 24, 2024
Mar 24, 2024
Mar 24, 2024
Kaieteur News – It is now more than obvious that Bharrat Jagdeo has not taken the time to familiarize himself with... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the face of escalating global environmental challenges, water scarcity and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]