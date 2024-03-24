All-round Guyana thrash defending champs by 42 runs

2024 CWI CG United Women’s T20 Blaze

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana destroyed defending champions Barbados by 42-runs yesterday, thanks to a half-century from Shabika Gajnabi backed by their spinners led by Ashmini Munisar and Plaffiana Millington.

Taking first strike, Guyana finished on 108-6 and were indebted to Gajnabi who led with 52 from 53 balls with five fours, striking at almost 100.00.

Outside of Schultz who had an unbeaten 15, only the skipper Shemaine Campbell (12) got going for Guyana.

Erin Dean (2-18), Allison Gordon (2-16) and Aaliyah Alleyne (2-22) bowled exceptionally well for the champs, as they kept Guyana to a moderate score.

The champs were then mistreated by the Guyanese bowlers, resulting in an embarrassing 66 all out in 19.5 overs.

In-form spinners Munisar (3-8) and Millington (2-6) spun webs around their victims, while Schultz, who completed an impressive game (2-13) and Niya Latchman (1-24), did additional damage.

Barbados top-scores; Kycia Knight (17), sister Kyshona (12) and NaJanni Cumberbatch (14) never got a chance to make an impression, as they eventually joined their teammates back in the locker room; as Guyana completed a commanding victory in a lopsided low-scoring match.