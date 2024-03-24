$400M contract to supervise construction of new Wismar Bridge

Latest update March 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 24, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – An international consultancy firm out of Italy has been contracted to supervise the construction of the new Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge in Region 10 to the tune of US$2,200,000 (GY$400million).
According to information released on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s (NPTAB) website, the contract was awarded to Politecnica Ingegneria, the company that partnered with local firm SRKN’gineering Associates.
Politecnica Ingegneria was among four firms who submitted bids to supervise the construction of the bridge. Those bidders were Al-habshi Engineering Consultants Office , a company from Kuwait that joined venture with local company CB & Associates Inc.; Rites Limited from India that partnered with local company Kalitech Inc.; and Beston Consulting Inc. (local).
It was reported that in January the government and China Railway Construction Corporation Limited inked a US$35M contract for the construction of the new four-lane Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge in the Upper Demerara-Berbice region.
The four-lane bridge is expected to be completed in two years. It will be pre-cast and will measure 220 meters. It will carry all road safety signs, lighting and have a 32-meter horizontal clearage and 11.5 meters vertical clearage. It will be constructed in the vicinity of West Watooka, Wismar.
At the signing of the contract, President Dr. Irfaan Ali said that the construction of the bridge is not a stand-alone infrastructure but is linked to the many other infrastructural projects bridging Georgetown to Brazil.
Upon completion, it is expected that the bridge will alleviate existing traffic woes facing commuters in the mining town of Linden which has worsened significantly with the ongoing construction of the Linden to Mabura Highway.
