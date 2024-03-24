2024 Learn to Swim Programme underway

Kaieteur Sports – The Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports launched its flagship event, the ‘One Guyana’ Learn to Swim programme, yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC). The opening ceremony was attended by hundreds of children, accompanied by their parents and guardians, marking the beginning of the 2024 programmes.

Building on the substantial participation from last year, Minister of Sports, Charles Ramson Jr., along with the Director of Sports (DoS) Steve Ninvalle, has introduced some enhancements to the programme. This year, the programme has been expanded to accommodate individuals with disabilities, following the successful inclusion of the Adult programme last year.

The Learn to Swim programme has been in existence for over two decades, and last year’s event recorded the highest participation since its inception, with over seven thousand registrants filling the seats. In his opening address, Ninvalle emphasized the paramount importance of safety for the participants, reassuring parents and guardians that their children are in good hands with some of the nation’s finest coaches. He also announced that coaches will soon have the opportunity for overseas scholarships, extending this initiative to five other sports disciplines.

Minister Ramson, in his customary display of strength with the children, highlighted the dual investment required from both the government and parents to unlock the full potential of these future athletes. He emphasized that the investments made today are crucial for nurturing the talents of tomorrow.

Following the opening ceremony on Saturday, the event will run from Tuesday, March 26, through to April 6. The schedule for this year’s event includes dates from March 26 to 28, and April 2 to 5, concluding with a closing ceremony on April 6 at the NAC.