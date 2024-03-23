Westside Golf Course Hosts FREE Pre-Phagwah Cultural Event today March 23

Putting, golfing and more open to public

Kaieteur Sports – The Westside Golf Course, across from the Lands & Surveys Office in Vreed-en-hoop, will come alive with colors, Water Spray Zone, music, dance and cultural shows today, Saturday March 23, from 3 pm till 10 pm as the Best, Klein/Pouderoyen NDC, Westside Golf Course and Dynamic Tassa Troupe joins forces to bring FREE family entertainment to Region Three.

Admission is FREE as is powder, water and lots of Entertainment by: Dynamic Tassa Troupe; Rhythm Tassa Troupe; Seema Budram; Loviena Ďeĕpañ; Vishal Sammy; Toshall; Mohandass; Anil Juan; Devya Rea Persaud; Ria Yadunauth; Kevin Jaimangal; Madhavas Musical Group; Divinity Gandharva Group; and Abhinaya Dancing Delight.

The first its kind activity is being sponsored by the Guyana Tourism Authority and a wide range of Westside and national companies including Tuschen CDC; AOS Enterprise; Bhola’s Sawmill; Vick Fixit; Krishna Mangal and Sons Sawmill; Vickey Trucking Service; AMN Construction; Arvin Sports Bar; Avinash and VAD Engineering; Monnaf Arjune Construction; Nexgen Global Promotions; Party Castle & Candy Express; Quality Printing Services; Just Waters Inc.; GWI; Sunshine Snacks; Toolsie Persaud; Guyana Beverages Inc; Sterling Products Ltd; ChillOut Bar; Essential Resources and Sir Gas Station.

According to Region Three’s REDO, “Students from local secondary schools will also perform songs, poems and cultural pieces as a part of the grand celebration. We are extremely excited to have our learners showcase their talent in this inaugural event in Region Three.”

NDC Chairman Umesh Balram said, “This is the first of many local events we plan to host at the Westside Golf Course, a large conveniently located venue with parking for several hundred vehicles. We are extremely grateful to Mr. Hussain for opening the golf course for free access to our residents for this event.”

The internationally recognized Westside Golf Course is the first of its kind facility designed and built by Guyanese designer Aleem Hussain in partnership with the Ronald Sami family to accommodate multiple sports and cultural activities while providing a challenging learning facility for golfers.

Vice Chairman Omesh Stayanand emphasized, “Region Three is growing faster than ever and the addition of a golf course allows us to attract tourists and satisfy the needs of our local residents. The location allows us to host secure events without creating traffic congestion on the main roads.”

For more information on the event, call 645 0944.