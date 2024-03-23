West Indies Over-60s praised for their effort at Chennai World Cup

Kaieteur Sports – The West Indies Over-60s team that recently participated in the International Masters Cricket Over-60s World Cup tournament in Chennai, India received high praise from their manager Raj Singh.

West Indies finished at number 5 but they showed massive improvements from the inaugural tournament two years ago held in Queensland, Australia where they finished at #11.

On this occasion, the 12-team tournament was kept in Chennai, India where Australia emerged as champions.

West Indies had convincingly defeated the Australians in a preliminary round fixture and had taken the entire tournament by surprise since the Aussies otherwise played unbeaten during the entire tournament.

“I think the guys did a great job despite we haven’t come out on top but I [am] confident we can be the champions in the next edition in two years’ time, but we improved in every aspect of our game and that is a great sign as well,” Singh declared.

Singh, a businessman based in both Florida and Guyana, mentioned that there were some outstanding, individual performances and that certainly indicated that the players were anxious to be the victorious side.

“We had some wonderful performances from our batsmen and bowlers and it was pleasing so I know where we can strengthen our game for the next big tournament,” Singh, who is also the President for the Cricket West Indies Masters Association, related.

Batter Deonarine Dayal accumulated 425 runs for West Indies and was at number 2 behind New Zealander Graig Gibb who tallied up 441 runs and was declared the MVP for the tournament since he also took 9 wickets including a 5 fer vs the Aussies.

Quizzed on the team’s preparations for the mega event, Singh responded: “Our preparations were good and I loved the commitment by the players; we trained hard and these guys were determined as well but as expected competitive cricket from all the nations.”

Singh, who also holds the leadership position of Big-Man Cricket Guyana, believes that the veterans showcased good skills in every department of their game as well. He congratulated Australia for coming out on top but the entire tournament was fascinating from ball one.

“I love the discipline and the wonderful spirit of the game in India; Masters cricket no doubt will continue to grow from strength to strength; what happened in India is a revelation that the interest in veteran cricket is huge and congratulations to the Aussies,” Singh commented.

West Indies played 8 games in total, won four games, suffered 2 narrow defeats to Wales and hosts India along with a highly controversial tie in the preliminary round against Sri Lanka. The Windies had the satisfaction of turning the tables against Wales in their Plate Final return clash.

They were pooled in Group B alongside, Australia, India, Rest of the World, Sri Lanka and Wales. Pool A was comprised of England, New Zealand, South Africa, Canada, USA and Zimbabwe.