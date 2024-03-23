Trainee nurses to benefit from practical training sessions at simulation next month – Health Minister

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Health will soon open simulation centers that will allow trainee nurses, currently on being tutored online, to be able to participate in practical training next month. The trainees are a part of the new Hybrid Registered Nurses Programme rolled out by the ministry.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony on Friday at the launch of the Coursera platform in Guyana. The Minister said that, “In another month or so we will start opening these simulation centers across Guyana.”

He added that, “We were looking for partnerships of how to do a hybrid program and when we saw that Coursera already had a format… already had all the things in place we decided that it was the logical partner to turn to, to make sure that we can have our courses rolled out in a timely manner, and so last year we started this partnership and I am proud to say that we have almost 1000 nurses registered enrolled in the Registered Nursing Programme.”

The Minister explained that the nurses will be on the programme for three years and once they have completed the practical aspects successfully the government is, “already developing simulation centers across the country so that in every region we will have a simulation so that the nurses will be able to go there and do the practical training.”

Dr. Anthony said too that his ministry started working with Coursera to see how best the training provided to nurses could be improved.

“In Guyana we have three nursing schools but out total output for the Registered Nursing programme was approximately 200-250 persons per year and this is a three year programme.”

He said his Ministry felt that, “if we are going to scale-up training because of the expansion in the health sector we had to find another innovative way of how we can train nurses and so one of the things that we decided on was to get a hybrid program.”

Meanwhile, President Irfaan Ali who provided the keynote address encouraged Guyanese to take advantage of what the Coursera platform has to offer.

He said that, “Persons who are home, never having the opportunity to study… now, under the GOAL programme and this programme, for the first time, are graduating by the hundreds across our country.”

President Ali noted that these initiatives are giving persons the opportunity to be able to “smile with dignity because they believe in themselves, and they have achieved by believing in themselves, and the system built a platform that allowed them to believe in themselves, and allowed them to attain their dream. That is a system that is meeting the requirements of the people.”

Further, President Ali said, “We don’t see this as the end-all. We are now looking to position Guyana as the main hub for Latin America and the Caribbean for Coursera and for what you have to offer in this region. To do this, we have to work on building a diversified platform that would cater for all languages and all requirements of the region.”