Thief caught in yard tells victim ‘I only come to ask for a phone call’

Latest update March 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 23, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A suspected thief, identified as a juvenile, was caught on camera telling his victim that he had jumped into his yard to ask for a phone call.
According to reports, the suspect and two others entered a yard on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) to steal but were reportedly caught by the owner and his colleagues in the act.
Two of the suspects managed to escape but the juvenile was not fast enough and was caught.
While being questioned by the owner of the property, the juvenile said, “Am, I just come… right… fuh just mek a phone call, right. I ask the man them for a drop, I never know the man come fuh steal… right sir”.
When questioned further, the youngster said that it was his first time going to steal and subsequently revealed the names of his friends.
Kaieteur News understands that the juvenile was taken to a nearby police station.
Investigations are ongoing.
