Sophia laborer shot dead

Kaieteur News – A laborer of ‘D’ Field Sophia was on Thursday night gunned down execution style. Dead is Courtney Younge, a 56-year-old of Lot 643 ‘D’ Field Sophia, who was shot by an unidentified man, who according to police was armed with a shotgun.

In a press release, the Guyana Police Force said that Younge was working as a labourer for Vincent Cozier, a 57-year-old driver of ‘D’ Field Sophia who is currently building a house in that village.

Police said that at about 19:00 hrs Thursday night, Cozier said he was at the work site when Younge visited him. The man told investigators that he and Younge were consuming alcohol as Younge sat on two concrete blocks facing north.

Cozier was on the left side of his yard, also seated on blocks.

At around 20:30hrs, Cozier said the suspect stopped in front of his yard. Shortly thereafter, the suspect ran in their direction with what appeared to be a shotgun in his hands.

The suspect reportedly approached Younge, pointed the gun at him and discharged a round in his direction. The injured man fell to the ground and the suspect exited the yard and hopped on to his pedal cycle and rode off in a western direction, making good his escape.

Younge’s body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home where it awaits a Post-Mortem Examination.

Investigations are ongoing.