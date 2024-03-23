Latest update March 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Sand row between Guyanese and Venezuelan soldiers ended in handshakes – GDF

Mar 23, 2024

Retraction: Photo not associated with Wednesday’s encounter between Guyana-Venezuela Soldiers. Soldiers seen here were assisting their Venezuelan counterparts with drinking water.

Retraction: Photo not associated with Wednesday’s encounter between Guyana-Venezuela Soldiers. Soldiers seen here were assisting their Venezuelan counterparts with drinking water.

Kaieteur News – The row over sand and stones between Guyanese and Venezuelan soldiers at Eteringbang, Cuyuni River, Region Seven, ended in hand-shakes and smiles, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) said on Friday.

In a statement the GDF denied that its soldiers were forced to hand over any “items” to the Venezuelan army but said that there was an “encounter” in the river.

Unauthorised use of emblems such as this is prohibited

“On Wednesday, 20 March 2024, at approximately 11:50 hours, during an administrative journey, ranks of the GDF and the Venezuelan Army had an encounter,” GDF said before adding “The incident attracted the intervention of both the GDF and Venezuelan Commanders who arrived at the scene shortly thereafter.”

The GDF noted that, “At no time during this interaction were our ranks dispossessed of items or returned items”.

“The matter was addressed amicably and ended with a shake-of-hands by both Commanders,” the GDF said.

The Guyanese army said too that photo published on Friday on the Kaieteur News’ front page was not associated with the incident. Kaieteur News was informed that the published photo was not representative of the incident which occurred between the soldiers of the two countries but instead shows a cooperative spirit between the sides.

Notwithstanding, well placed sources at Eteringbang maintained that the two Guyanese soldiers were held by the Venezuelan army for an hour before being released. Kaieteur News understands that at the time of their detention the soldiers were dressed as civilians.

The press release issued by the GDF failed to detail the nature of the encounter with the Venezuelan soldiers but residents told Kaieteur News on Friday that there was “a sand and stone issue”. One source said that the soldiers were reportedly using sand and stones from a sand bank island located close to the Venezuelan shore. It was reportedly while doing so that they were stopped by the Venezuelan soldiers.

