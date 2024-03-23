Robbery charges dropped against sex workers

Kaieteur News – Robbery charges against two commercial sex workers were on Friday dropped when they appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer the charges.

The two accused appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, where the robbery charges were read to them. The charge alleged that on Wednesday on Church Street, Georgetown whilst being in the company of each other and armed with an offensive weapon, being a knife, robbed the victim of a Samsung phone valued $25,000 and $60,000 in cash.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offence.

One of the accused told the court that she is a struggling single mother of four, who is trying to maintain her children. The crying woman noted that she is looking for another job and just needs to get documentation to move forward.

During the court proceedings, the victim told the Senior Magistrate that he no longer wished to pursue the case. In keeping with his wishes, the case was dismissed.