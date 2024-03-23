Latest update March 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Robbery charges dropped against sex workers

Mar 23, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Robbery charges against two commercial sex workers were on Friday dropped when they appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer the charges.

The two accused appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, where the robbery charges were read to them. The charge alleged that on Wednesday on Church Street, Georgetown whilst being in the company of each other and armed with an offensive weapon, being a knife, robbed the victim of a Samsung phone valued $25,000 and $60,000 in cash.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offence.

One of the accused told the court that she is a struggling single mother of four, who is trying to maintain her children. The crying woman noted that she is looking for another job and just needs to get documentation to move forward.

During the court proceedings, the victim told the Senior Magistrate that he no longer wished to pursue the case. In keeping with his wishes, the case was dismissed.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 22nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon enjoying heaven in Guyana while its citizens living in hell

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana edged out of Pan Am Indoor Hockey Cup

Guyana edged out of Pan Am Indoor Hockey Cup

Mar 23, 2024

…narrowly defeated by USA in 3rd-place match Kaieteur Sports – The conclusion of Guyana’s journey at the Pan Indoor Hockey Cup was filled with suspense as they secured a fourth-place finish...
Read More
Shabazz lauds Golden Jaguars performance

Shabazz lauds Golden Jaguars performance

Mar 23, 2024

Petra/Milo Schools U18 Football tournament kicks off today

Petra/Milo Schools U18 Football tournament kicks...

Mar 23, 2024

Regal of Region 4 and City Star of Region 6 advance into regional playoffs as Khan’s Transportation throws its support

Regal of Region 4 and City Star of Region 6...

Mar 23, 2024

West Indies Over-60s praised for their effort at Chennai World Cup 

West Indies Over-60s praised for their effort at...

Mar 23, 2024

Westside Golf Course Hosts FREE Pre-Phagwah Cultural Event today March 23

Westside Golf Course Hosts FREE Pre-Phagwah...

Mar 23, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]