Petra/Milo Schools U18 Football tournament kicks off today

Kaieteur Sports – The 10th Edition of the Milo Secondary Schools Under-18 Football tournament is set to kick off today, courtesy of the Petra Organisation, at both the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Queen’s College (QC) grounds. Renowned for spearheading local schools’ football initiatives, Petra Organisation has consistently been at the forefront of nurturing talent and promoting the beautiful game in the nation.
As teams fine-tune their skills and meticulously strategize, accompanied by fervent supporters gearing up to rally behind their favourites, anticipation brews for an enthralling journey through the sport. This year’s tournament promises an electrifying spectacle.
The format entails three rounds of preliminary matches before transitioning to the knockout phase, where every fixture assumes a make-or-break intensity. Each match becomes a high-stakes encounter, where a moment of brilliance or a lapse in concentration can dictate the course of the tournament.
The opening day of the 2024 tournament is scheduled to witness six matches, kicking off at 12:30 pm at MoE ground. A captivating triple-header awaits spectators, featuring Bush Lot Secondary facing Abramzuil Secondary in the inaugural clash. Following that, Dolphin Secondary clashes with New Amsterdam Secondary, and Chase’s Academic Foundation initiates their campaign against North Ruimveldt Secondary.
Simultaneously, three more matches unfold at QC grounds, with Bartica Secondary challenging La Venture Secondary at 1:00 pm. Yarrowkabra Secondary squares off against New Central Secondary, while West Ruimveldt Secondary tests their mettle against the home team, Queen’s College.
From lightning-fast strikers leaving defenders in their wake to steadfast defenders confronting adversity head-on, each team showcases a blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned experience poised to leave an indelible mark on the tournament.
Meanwhile, defending champions Santa Rosa Secondary are slated to enter the fray tomorrow against East Ruimveldt at MoE, adding another layer of excitement to the unfolding spectacle.
Financial incentives await the top finishers, with $300,000, $200,000, $150,000, and $75,000 awarded to the first, second, third, and fourth place, respectively, designed to be used in any school project. Trophies and incentives will also be presented to the most outstanding player, the top goal-scorer, and the goalkeeper with the most saves.
