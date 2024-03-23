Local Content Secretariat leadership visits KOTUG’S SD Power

…Reinforcing commitment to building Guyanese capabilities

Kaieteur News – KOTUG Guyana, a local subsidiary of KOTUG International, a leading maritime service provider known for its innovative towage solutions, recently welcomed Dr. Martin Pertab, Director of the Local Content Secretariat (LCS), and his team aboard the SD Power, a state-of-the-art Offshore Terminal tug, at the Guyana Shore Base in Georgetown.

The company in a press release said the visit underscores the ongoing partnership between the LCS and major contractors in the oil and gas sector, emphasising KOTUG’s dedication to supporting operations in Guyana.

The SD Power is one of the five Offshore Terminal Tugs under KOTUG Guyana’s fleet, actively contributing to the maritime operations essential to the oil and gas industry. All tugs are equipped with Azimuth Stern Drive (‘ASD’) and Dynamic Positioning Class 2 (‘DP-2’) along with double-ended control ability with winches placed forward and aft on the vessel. The engagement provided the LCS with an opportunity to observe KOTUG’s operations firsthand and to engage directly with the personnel driving these critical services.

Dr. Pertab highlighted the visit’s purpose as a step towards strengthening collaborations and understanding the unique challenges and opportunities present in the industry.

“Embracing our guiding philosophy, the Local Content Secretariat views Tier 1 contractors as essential partners in the development of local content. We are committed to working in concert with Tier 1 contractors like KOTUG, to forge a path of mutual success and the sustainable growth of our local industry,” Dr. Pertab articulated.

In response to the visit, Willem Van Woercom, Corporate Operations Director of KOTUG Guyana, expressed the company’s commitment to fostering local talent and resources.

“We are honoured to host the LCS team and showcase our efforts in integrating local content into our operations. KOTUG is committed to providing exceptional maritime services and building and nurturing the capabilities of our Guyanese team members. Our plan to steadily increase the number of local professionals in our operations is a testament to this commitment. We see great value in collaborating with the LCS and other local stakeholders to drive forward mutual goals of development and prosperity,” stated Van Woercom.

The visit facilitated interactions between the LCS delegation and key Guyanese team members onboard, including Hemchand Deosaran, Operations Manager; Stanley Ramsammy, Port Engineer; and Chief Mate Reynard Ramsaroop of the SD Power.

These engagements highlighted the valuable contributions of local professionals to KOTUG’s operations and their pivotal role in the industry’s success in Guyana.

Currently, there are 27 Guyanese supporting KOTUG’s operations, with plans to increase this number and continue leveraging local goods and services, further solidifying KOTUG’s investment in Guyana’s growth.

About KOTUG

KOTUG is a leading maritime family-owned company, offering its innovative towage and maritime related services on a global scale. KOTUG is firmly committed to the highest industry standards of health, safety, environment, quality, and security. Adding value by sustainability-focused innovations, KOTUG provides the complete portfolio based on a combination of long-standing knowledge and advanced technologies. From designing, building, chartering and operating vessels to training people and providing innovative consultancy services. The company’s expertise is divided across five pillars: Towage, Training & Consultancy, Intelligence, Subsea and Maritime Excellence. KOTUG is active in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Middle East, North and South America and the Caribbean and continues to expand its operations worldwide. For more information about KOTUG and its services in Guyana, please visit www.kotug.com.