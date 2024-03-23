Imlach 107, Chanderpaul 101*, Smith, Permaul 5-fers lead rampant Eagles to 255-run win over Volcanoes

2024 CWI Regional4-Day Championships Day 3 Round 5… GHE vs. WIV

– Smith 5-29, Permaul 5-47 keep Volcanoes to 2nd innings 165 all out

Kaieteur Sports – It was a clinical thrashing in just three days, as defending Regional 4-Day Champions Guyana Harpy Eagles mauled Windward Islands Volcanoes by 265-runs with an entire day to spare, when action ended yesterday at Coolidge.

The Eagles made light work of the table-leaders, who were humbled thanks to a combination of pinpoint bowling and a string of individual scores and milestones from the Guyanese team.

The champs had a run-fest in this match, piling on over 500 runs against some wayward bowling from the Volcanoes, scoring a 1st innings 308 all out before declaring on 224-2 batting again.

Harpy Eagles Captain, Tevin Imlach, registered the second hundred of his 1st class career, a composed 107 from 243 deliveries with 9 fours, batting himself into more form with the crux of the tournament approaching.

Opening batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul was left unmoved, playing himself into form after a few mixed starts.

The West Indies player found the ropes on 9 occasions and hit a pair of sixes on his way to 101 from 248 balls.

It never seemed possible for the Volcanoes who lost too many wickets up front, courtesy of Smith who took over from his teammates who wreaked havoc in the first innings, ending with 5-29 as he continued his excellent bowling form.

Windwards limped on their way to 165 all out by the end of their 2nd innings as Guyana took 20 wickets with some useful points coming from their pacers this round.

Volcanoes all-rounder Shamar Springer was the lone wolf with the bat, ending on 69* which avoided further embarrassment for his team.

The Berbice fast-man Smith, riddled the Windwards top and middle order, leaving Veerasammy Permaul to punch further holes in the opposition, bagging 5-47 after going wicket-less in the first innings.

Pacer Ryan John scored a useful 41 and shared a resurgent partnership with Springer that gave their team hope for a possible day 4, prior to the implosion.

Day 3 commenced with Chanderpaul and Imlach needing around average 20-odd per man, in order to reach their respective landmarks.

The Guyanese skipper got to his century first, followed by the opener as Windwards struggled to break the 2nd wicket 208-run partnership.

John (1-47), eventually answered the call, as he pulled the plug on the partnership in the 79th over, leaving Vice-captain Kevlon Anderson unbeaten on 5 and Chanderpaul, still rock-steady by the time a declaration was made by the skipper.