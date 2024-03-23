Former Bladen Hall headmaster dies in BV fire

Latest update March 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 23, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – An early morning fire on Friday, believed to be maliciously set, destroyed a Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home and claimed the life of a former Headmaster of the Bladen Hall Multilateral School.
Dead is 85-year-old Moses Elias.
According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), fire fighters received a distress call around 04:00hrs, about a fire at West Half Plot OBAZ, Beterverwagting, ECD. The report related that water carrier #16 and Water Tender #105, carrying 1703 litres of water along with their crews, were immediately dispatched to the scene.
Upon fire fighters’ arrival, they encountered a wooden and concrete two-storey building engulfed in flames and immediately commenced fire fighting operations.
Elias, the lone occupant of the house died in the fire.
“The cause of the fire is suspected to be malicious, with the perpetrator(s) currently unknown,” the GFS reported.
The fire was reportedly extinguished, utilizing one jet from water carrier #16 and two jets from Light Pump #126 via an open water source.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this devastating incident,” GFS said in its press release.
