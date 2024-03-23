$262M to connect Kumu and Moco Moco power plants to Lethem grid

Kaieteur News – The project to connect the Kumu and Moco Moco Hydropower Plant to the Lethem Power Company (LPC) grid, located in Region Nine will cost $262,136,602.

This is according to information released on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s (NPTAB) website which states that the $262 million contract was awarded to Cummings Electrical Company Limited.

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) which is the executing agency for the project, had tendered for the design, supply, installation, testing and commission of 16.84km of 13.8kv transmission line and communication infrastructure to connect Kumu and Moco Moco hydropower plant to the Lethem Power Company Grid.

In its advertisement GEA had stated that the government received financing from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) towards the cost of funding shortfall to satisfy the targets of the Hinterland Electrification Programme and it intends to apply part of the proceeds to fund this project.

In November 2022, a contract was signed to the tune of US$12.85 million between the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) and Vidullanka PLC, a Sri Lankan firm, for the construction a new 1.5 megawatt (MW) hydropower project at Kumu and to rehabilitate and upgrade the defunct Moco Moco Hydropower Plant to some 0.7MW capacity.

This publication had reported that the main objectives of the project are to support the Government’s drive for a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy by providing affordable, stable and reliable electricity using Indigenous energy sources, reducing fossil fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

The key results of the project are to increase access to electricity to the population in Lethem and the nearby villages of Kumu, Moco Moco, St. Ignatius and Quarrie, the Office of the Prime Minister had said.

The hydro project is being funded by Guyana through financing from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).