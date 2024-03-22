Sparta, Gold is Money, Back Circle headline tonight’s action

G/town Zone Guinness ‘Greatest of the Street’

Kaieteur Sports – After three nights of pulsating action where half of the thirty-two teams that started the competition have been eliminated, the sixteen survivors will now settle into the group phase of this year’s Georgetown Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition.

Tonight’s action which continues at the National Park, will witness the commencement of the round robin stage as teams battle over the next three days for places in the quarterfinals.

Headlining the list of teams advancing to the current phase are current zone champions Gold is Money, national champions Sparta Boss, while former champions Back Circle and North Ruimveldt have all made it to this stage.

They will have as company the likes of Stabroek Ballers, one of the hottest teams in the format right now, while Sophia, Albouystown, Tucville Rangers, Rising Stars, Lodge All Stars, Make It Happen and North East La Penitence will no doubt want to have a say as to who progress to the business end of this year’s tournament.

In the absence of some of the household names, young upcoming players have emerged and according to the Organisers they are pleased that the competition has returned to its original intent which was to unearth hidden talent that reside within the various communities.

A source close to the Organisers in brief comments reminded all that the real purpose of the tournament was to showcase talent that usually would not get an opportunity to play in front of large crowds, but the void left by players engaged in national and club duties have created that path for the young upcoming stars.

Jamal Cozier of Stabroek Ballers, Calvin Moore of North East La Penitence, Andrew Murray and Devon Dooker of Albouystown, Joshua Browne of North Ruimveldt, Carl Griffith of Lodge, Kevin Baptiste of Make It Happen and Sophia’s Osric Barrow, are all players with the calibre to decide the outcome of matches.

However, the tournament is not replete of household names, the likes of Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson, Travis ‘Zorro’ Grant, Eusi Phillips, Hubert ‘Bertie’ Pedro, Randolph Wagner and Steffon Daniels, are all still holding their own against the rampaging young brigade.

Over $1.5 million in prize monies and trophies are up for grabs, while an automatic berth to the national finals is also guaranteed to the winner of the competition.

The winning team will take home $800,000 and the champion’s trophy, while second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $400,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

The winner of the Plate final will cart off $$100,000.

Colours Boutiques on Robb Street and Regent Street respectively are also on board as sponsors.

There will also be a Skills Challenge segment on the final night of the competition.

Below are the fixtures for tonight’s action:

Lodge All Stars versus Albouystown Warriors @19:00hrs; North Ruimveldt vs. Make It Happen; North East La Penitence vs. Rising Stars; Stabroek Ballers vs. Tucville; Albouystown vs. Middle Road; Sparta Boss vs. Sophia B; Gold Is Money vs. Laing Avenue and Back Circle vs. Unstoppable.

Tomorrow’s Fixtures:

Laing Avenue vs. Stabroek Ballers; Sophia B vs. Albouystown Warriors; North East La Penitence vs. Make It Happen; Nortn Ruimveldt vs. Rising Stars; Albouystown vs. Unstoppable; Tucville vs. Gold Is Money; Back Circle vs. Middle Road and Lodge All Stars vs. Sparta Boss.

Sunday’s fixtures:

Rising Stars vs. Make It Happen, Unstoppable vs. Middle Road; Tucville vs. Laing Avenue; Lodge vs. Sophia B; North East La Penitence vs. North Ruimveldt; Gold Is Money vs. Stabroek Ballers; Sparta Boss vs. Albouystown Warriors and Back Circle vs. Albouystown.