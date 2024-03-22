Seven persons get new vehicles from Mohamed’s Enterprise

Latest update March 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 22, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – In keeping with the spirit of Ramadan, Mohamed’s Enterprise recently handed over new vehicles to seven persons at its Lombard Street, Georgetown headquarters.
The beneficiaries are: Taijprakash Narine of Montrose East Coast Demerara (ECD); Darnell Belle of Sparendaam Housing Scheme, ECD; Muaaz Karim of Bush Lot Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB); Raymond Azeez of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD); Mujaahid Razac of Cumberland, East Canje Berbice; Quincy Gomes of Golden Grove, EBD; and Shamar Jones of Ruby, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).
According to a press release from the company, Narine, who is employed by the Mohamed’s as a driver, was gifted the new car to take care of the transportation needs of his family, while Belle, Karim, Jones and Gomes will operate their new vehicles as taxis to provide for their families.
In addition, Azeez, who is a known radio broadcaster and humanitarian, will use his gift to extend his reach to the less fortunate along the Lower East Bank of Demerara.
Further, Razac will use the new car to aid in the mobility of his ill father and to attend to their business in Canje. Ramadan is a holy month of fasting, introspection, and prayer for Muslims. It is a month that brings harmony, peace, and goodwill among families and friends and encourages charity in all its forms.
