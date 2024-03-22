Regional Security body discuss range of issues 

Latest update March 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Regional Security System’s Joint Coordinating and Planning Committee (RSS JCPC) comprising of the Military and Police Chiefs from the Regional Security System’s Member States met in Guyana on Thursday to discuss various matters impacting the RSS sub-region.
This meeting immediately precedes the RSS Council of Ministers Meeting carded for Friday, March 22, the RSS said in a press release. During the morning session of the RSS JCPC meeting, the RSS Security Chiefs deliberated on the advancement of security arrangements, inclusive of public health and disaster response by RSS Member States for major upcoming regional events.
These included ICC Cricket World Cup 24 and the SIDS4 Conference, as well as a plan of action to plug any remaining gaps in national security plans, including the need for additional resources.
Discussions were enhanced by special presentations made by critical regional partners such as CARICOM IMPACS, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Police and Military Forces.
Meanwhile, the Antigua and Barbuda Police and Military Forces, the Guyana Defence Force, the Barbados Defence Force, the Barbados Police Service, and the RSS Headquarters also made special presentations. Additionally, the Barbados-based Anti-Corruption and Anti-Terrorism Agency significantly contributed to the deliberations.
The afternoon session focused on progress made with RSS and wider regional exercises to practice national and regional security responses to critical incidents that may arise during the hosting of the major events, the release stated.
There was also a discussion on the impact of current and emerging threats to the RSS crime and security landscape such as artificial intelligence, climate change, and food and health security.
On Friday, the RSS Council of Ministers will convene under the Chairmanship of Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn. During the opening ceremony, there will be an address by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and remarks by in-coming Chairman of the Council, Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis. Representatives from major international partners will also deliver remarks. The Member States of the RSS are Antigua and Barbuda; Barbados; the Commonwealth of Dominica; Grenada; the Cooperative Republic of Guyana; St. Christopher and Nevis; St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
