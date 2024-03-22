MVP Sports renews sponsorship for 2024 Petra/Milo U18 Schools tournament

Latest update March 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The longstanding partnership between MVP Sports and the Petra Organisation for the hosting of the 2024 Milo Secondary Schools Football tournament was reaffirmed in a ceremony held yesterday at MVP Sports’ Giftland Mall location.
The eagerly awaited 10th edition of the tournament is scheduled to commence this Saturday, March 23, at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue, with additional matches to be held at the Queen’s College ground on Thomas Lands.
Ian Ramdeo, CEO of MVP Sports, reiterated his commitment to supporting Petra in organizing yet another successful tournament. Recognizing Petra’s pivotal role in fostering youth football and its significant contributions to the national program over the past decade, Ramdeo expressed sincere appreciation for Petra’s dedication.
“I must extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Petra Organisation for their outstanding work over the past 10 years,” said Ramdeo. “It is a privilege for MVP Sports to continue supporting such a commendable initiative. The professionalism and effectiveness displayed by Petra in organising youth football are unparalleled. Partnering with them has been an excellent experience, and we are proud to stand by them in nurturing the talents of tomorrow.”
Ramdeo also called upon other corporate entities to join forces with Petra in their endeavor to nurture the nation’s future football stars.
Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of Petra, echoed Ramdeo’s sentiments, expressing appreciation for MVP Sports’ continued support throughout the years. “MVP Sports has been a steadfast partner in our tournaments, and we are grateful for their ongoing commitment. We eagerly anticipate many more years of fruitful collaboration,” said Mendonca.
As anticipation mounts for the tournament’s kickoff tomorrow, the fixtures for the matches will be promptly published as soon as they become available to the public.
