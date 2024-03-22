MVP Sports and Icon on board with Easter ‘Cash & Gold’ Cup

Latest update March 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 22, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – In an unprecedented move, MVP Sports and Icon Sales and Spares have joined forces with Cool Crew Promotion yesterday to host the highly anticipated second Annual Easter Floodlight Knockout Football Championship, set to kick off today, March 22, at the renowned Golden Grove ground.
Sixteen formidable teams will compete for the coveted title. The tournament is dubbed Skills Cash and Gold will see teams vying for a chance to win up to $2,000,000 in Cash and Prizes. The tournament will run through to April 14, promising weeks of exhilarating football action.
Among the participating teams are Air Hall Football Club (FC), Cougar FC, Mahaicony Lions, New Amsterdam FC, Rosignol United FC, Hopetown FC, Paradise FC, Ithaca FC, Mahaica FC, Victoria FC, Ann’s Grove All Stars, Golden Grove SC, Haslington FC, Buxton FC, Beterverwagting (BV) FC, and Melanie FC.
The Easter Cup, a collaborative effort between Cool Crew Promotion and Paradise Sports Club, has witnessed remarkable growth over the past two years. This year, the competition reaches new heights with an impressive prize structure. Winners of the first, second, third, and fourth places will receive $500,000, $300,000, $150,000, and $50,000 respectively at the conclusion of the tournament.
During the recent Launching event held on Monday, promoters unveiled additional rewards to acknowledge outstanding performances. President of Cool Crew Promotion, Lynton Luke, revealed that the tournament winner will be bestowed with 20 pieces of Gold rings in addition to the championship prize, medals, and trophy. Meanwhile, the runner-up will receive 20 pieces of Silver rings along with medals and a trophy. Individual accolades such as the MVP award, Most Goals Award, and Best Goalkeeper award will also be up for grabs.
Aside from MVP Sports and Icon (IBIS Construction Sales and Rental), key contributors to the event include the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, the Prime Minister’s Office, Anchor Cement, Central Housing and Planning, ECS Construction and General Supply, Moore and Son Construction, Singh and Son Construction, the Urban Shoe Company, Republic Bank, JS Engineering and Supply, Lucozade Energy, and Magnum Brand.
