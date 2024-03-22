Latest update March 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

MVP Sports and Icon on board with Easter ‘Cash & Gold’ Cup

Mar 22, 2024 Sports

Sales Director of Icon Sales and Spares, Nigel Narcis (left) handing over sponsorship to Cool Crew Promotion, President Lynton Luke on Wednesday.

Sales Director of Icon Sales and Spares, Nigel Narcis (left) handing over sponsorship to Cool Crew Promotion, President Lynton Luke on Wednesday.

Kaieteur Sports – In an unprecedented move, MVP Sports and Icon Sales and Spares have joined forces with Cool Crew Promotion yesterday to host the highly anticipated second Annual Easter Floodlight Knockout Football Championship, set to kick off today, March 22, at the renowned Golden Grove ground.

Sixteen formidable teams will compete for the coveted title. The tournament is dubbed Skills Cash and Gold will see teams vying for a chance to win up to $2,000,000 in Cash and Prizes. The tournament will run through to April 14, promising weeks of exhilarating football action.

Among the participating teams are Air Hall Football Club (FC), Cougar FC, Mahaicony Lions, New Amsterdam FC, Rosignol United FC, Hopetown FC, Paradise FC, Ithaca FC, Mahaica FC, Victoria FC, Ann’s Grove All Stars, Golden Grove SC, Haslington FC, Buxton FC, Beterverwagting (BV) FC, and Melanie FC.

Lynton Luke, President of Cool Crew Promotion receiving sponsorship cheque from MVP Sports representative Selvin Apple.

Lynton Luke, President of Cool Crew Promotion receiving sponsorship cheque from MVP Sports representative Selvin Apple.

The Easter Cup, a collaborative effort between Cool Crew Promotion and Paradise Sports Club, has witnessed remarkable growth over the past two years. This year, the competition reaches new heights with an impressive prize structure. Winners of the first, second, third, and fourth places will receive $500,000, $300,000, $150,000, and $50,000 respectively at the conclusion of the tournament.

During the recent Launching event held on Monday, promoters unveiled additional rewards to acknowledge outstanding performances. President of Cool Crew Promotion, Lynton Luke, revealed that the tournament winner will be bestowed with 20 pieces of Gold rings in addition to the championship prize, medals, and trophy. Meanwhile, the runner-up will receive 20 pieces of Silver rings along with medals and a trophy. Individual accolades such as the MVP award, Most Goals Award, and Best Goalkeeper award will also be up for grabs.

Aside from MVP Sports and Icon (IBIS Construction Sales and Rental), key contributors to the event include the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, the Prime Minister’s Office, Anchor Cement, Central Housing and Planning, ECS Construction and General Supply, Moore and Son Construction, Singh and Son Construction, the Urban Shoe Company, Republic Bank, JS Engineering and Supply, Lucozade Energy, and Magnum Brand.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 18th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

Exxon enjoying heaven in Guyana while its citizens living in hell

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Cabo Verde tame Golden Jaguars in Jeddah

Cabo Verde tame Golden Jaguars in Jeddah

Mar 22, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – In a match that showcased action at both ends of the pitch, Cabo Verde triumphed over a determined Golden Jaguars with a lone goal from Ryan Mendes at the...
Read More
Imlach 88*, Chanderpaul 78* stretch Harpy Eagles lead to 363, with intense 3rd Day looming

Imlach 88*, Chanderpaul 78* stretch Harpy Eagles...

Mar 22, 2024

Sparta, Gold is Money, Back Circle headline tonight’s action

Sparta, Gold is Money, Back Circle headline...

Mar 22, 2024

Claxton hat-trick, Hector 2 wickets helped Leewards pull off a dramatic 4 run win over Guyana

Claxton hat-trick, Hector 2 wickets helped...

Mar 22, 2024

Jason Campbell ton propels Eccles to 3-wicket win over Uprising SC

Jason Campbell ton propels Eccles to 3-wicket win...

Mar 22, 2024

Easter ‘Skill Cash and Gold’ Cup kicks off tonight

Easter ‘Skill Cash and Gold’ Cup kicks off...

Mar 22, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]