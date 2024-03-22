Jason Campbell ton propels Eccles to 3-wicket win over Uprising SC

Latest update March 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 22, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The first round of the East Bank Cricket Association (EBCA) 2nd Division 40-Over cricket tournament concluded on Sunday with impressive victories from Eccles, Ruimveldt, and Laluni Sports Clubs, setting the stage for an exciting second round.
Eccles faced off against Uprising Sports Club at the Farm ground on Saturday, clinching victory by three wickets. Eccles, batting first, put up a formidable total of 184-8 in 35 overs, powered by a brilliant knock of 102 runs from Jason Campbell, supported by Nehemiah Henenkirk’s contribution of 17 runs. Despite the efforts of Laurel Parks (3-40) and Tameshwarnauth Sankar (2-8) from Uprising’s bowling attack, Eccles managed to reach their target. In response, Uprising SC fell just short, posting 181-10, with Ronald Hercules (41) and Michael Sabadar (33) leading the charge. Mark Cummerbatch starred for Eccles with the ball, claiming figures of 3-26.
On Sunday, Ruimveldt SC delivered a dominant performance against Patrewta Sawmills, securing a nine-wicket victory at the Farm ground. Patrewta Sawmills were restricted to 115-8 in 20.4 overs, and Ruimveldt chased down the target with ease, reaching 118-1 in just 11.3 overs, with Omesh Daniram top-scoring with 60 runs.
Meanwhile, at Laluni ground, the home team Laluni SC defeated Silver Bullet by 30 runs. Laluni posted a total of 124-10 in 20.4 overs, thanks to contributions from Josiah Lim (38) and Nolan Hodge (22). In response, Silver Bullet SC could only manage 94 runs all out in 21.4 overs, with Sunil Sarjoo claiming an impressive 5-15 to seal the victory for Laluni SC, supported by Wayne La Rose’s 2-18.
Providence secured a victory via walkover against Timehri. The fixtures for the second round will be announced shortly.
