Imlach 88*, Chanderpaul 78* stretch Harpy Eagles lead to 363, with intense 3rd Day looming

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 5 Day 2…GHE vs WIV

– Thorne 4-28, Alimohamed 3-30, Motie 2-21 (WIV 1st innings 113 all out)

Kaieteur Sports – Robust half-centuries from Guyana Harpy Eagles Captain Tevin Imlach and opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, coupled with a venomous spell from their pacers, put the champs firmly in the driver’s seat with action on the third day set to be intense.

With a 296 run lead, Guyana wasted no time stifling the Volcanoes who were blown away for 113 in 31. 5 overs, blowing their first shot at the target.

Majority of the season belonged to the Guyana spinners but the Eagles quick-men made a strong statement this round.

The 3-pronged pace attack led by Windies U19 speedster Isai Thorne, Ronaldo Alimohamed and Nial Smith, accounted for 8 wickets.

Thorne was really a thorn in the sides of the opposition batsmen on Day 2, helping himself to 1st innings returns of 4-28.

His partner, Alimohamed found his rhythm again after starting off the tournament hot, picking up 3-30 while match-winner from round 4, Smith (1-27), easily provided backup.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie continued to climb the wicket-taking charts, grabbing 2-12, leaving the Volcanoes pair of Theo Walcott 41* and Darrel Cyrus 23, the primary scorers.

The champs continued their run-fest in the second innings as they stretched the lead to 363 runs by stumps, ending on 168-1 after losing Matthew Nandu for duck.

Imlach looked set for his second 1st class ton, playing a skipper’s knock of 88* with 8 fours and will resume his second wicket stand of 168 along with Chanderpaul.

The West Indies Test opener looked a completely different batsman compared to the previous games where he scratched around.

His shots on day 2 were on point, hitting 8 fours and a pair of sixes, as he will resume today on 78; looking for a hundred alongside his captain.

It was a dismal batting performance from Windwards who resumed on 13-0 but misfired completely on the second day, courtesy of some hostile pace bowling from the Guyanese.

Apart from Walcott who was left unbeaten and Cyrus who tried to put up a fight down the order, only opener and overnight batsman Kimani Mileus (14) got anywhere close to double figures.

Thorne and Alimohamed did the lion’s share of the damage, crippling the Volcanoes line-up, leaving Motie to clean up the tail-enders.

Guyana’s second innings was highlighted by the welcomed return to form from opener Chanderpaul, who got the necessary support from his Captain.

The duo were aggressive yet watchful during their time in the middle, oozing confidence as they matched shot for shot to take Guyana and their partnership past 150, a few overs before stumps.

After overs of toiling and grueling, the umpires called time on the second day, granting an under-pressure Windwards time to regroup ahead of what is likely to be a tough Day 3 today.