GCB president meets with Guyana U15 team ahead of departure for CWI Rising Stars championships in Antigua

Mar 22, 2024 Sports

GCB president Bissoondyal Singh and the Guyana Under-15 team pose for a photo following their final chat prior to their departure for Antigua this weekend.

– Team wraps up successful practice games

Kaieteur Sports – President of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Bissoondyal Singh paid a courtesy visit to the national Under-15 team ahead of their departure for the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars U15 50-over championships, which bowls off in Antigua over the next few days.

The team concluded two days of match simulations as they wrapped up weeks of encampment with two games, the last of which ended Wednesday.

Among the top performers, Rovaldo Pareira had 4 wickets following Tuesday’s game while Brandon Henry, Darvir Seegobin who grabbed 5-15 in the opening game, all continued their inter-county form, coupled with that of the recent camp.

Batsmen like Justin Dowlin who had 37 in the first match, U15 vice-captain Emmanuel Lewis, who led one of the two teams, also got into some last minute form, cracking 70 in Wednesday’s win while scoring 30 in the prior game.

Other players like Shamar Apple who had scores of 25 and 44, opener Parmeshwar Ram, wicket-keeper Sohail Mohammed showed good form over the two games between the Lewis XI and Hetmyer XI.

During his meeting with the U15 players, Singh presented some cricket gear to the youngsters while urging them to remain confident ahead of the tournament, adding that he himself has immense belief in the team itself.

The GCB head explained to the youngsters that he’s extremely confident in this group of players, giving them the utmost support as he pointed out that he firmly believes that they can win the regional tournament and return home with the title; as they prepare to wing out for Antigua on Saturday.

Guyana U15 squad: Parmeshwar  Ram, Justin  Dowlin, Darvir Seegobin, Emmanuel  Lewis  (V/C), Adrian Hetmyer (C), Rovaldo Pareira, Richard  Ramdeholl, Khush Seegobin, Sohail  Mohammed (W/k), Shamar Apple, Brandon Henry, Gilbert Griffith, Jathniel Nurse and Arif Khan.

Standbys Players: Trilok Nanan, Reyaz Latif, Bomesh Lall, Feeaz Baksh, Kumulchan  Ramnarace, Eron Benjamin and Mickle Sharma.

